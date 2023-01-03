Read full article on original website
France 24
China accused of under-reporting Covid cases and deaths
In China, there are fears not just of a Covid wave but maybe a tsunami. Funeral parlours are overwhelmed and hospitals are packed with elderly patients on respirators. This comes after the lifting of China's zero-Covid restrictions following protests. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is pointing the finger, saying China's official virus data is being under-reported.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
France 24
China's Lunar New Year travel set to double from last year
China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22. The New Year travel rush, known as "Chunyun", begins this weekend. Authorities estimate that 2.1 billion passenger trips will be made during the period, doubling from last year. But the travel rush is set to be highly unpredictable, amid a surge in Covid cases. Plus, the US antitrust regulator proposes a new rule that would enable employees to work for a rival company after leaving their jobs.
France 24
‘All they can expect here is death’: Ukrainian volunteers brace for Russian attack from Belarus
Russia has built up its forces in Belarus and released footage of military drills along the border with Ukraine, stoking fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defences from the north. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground met Ukrainian volunteers in the Zhytomyr region who are preparing to face another Russian attack.
Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart
It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll
Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
France 24
How France’s prized nuclear sector stalled in Europe’s hour of need
France should be in a strong position as Europe reels from the energy crisis, drawing on the renowned nuclear industry that supplies the lion’s share of its power. But France’s nuclear sector has been going through a tricky time, as a significant proportion of its reactors have had to close for maintenance. Analysts blame a mixture of bad luck and the consequences of a political deal from a decade ago.
France 24
Pension conundrum: Why is it so complicated to reform France's retirement system?
France's pension system is an emotional and divisive issue. Critics say it's an expensive and complex burden for the French economy, while defenders say it's a treasure that needs protecting. Attempts to reform it (and there have been many) have driven a cross-section of French society into the street and ground the country to a halt. President Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017 with the promise of streamlining the pension system. His initial plan was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic but he's determined to push through changes during his second term. Will he manage where others have failed? We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.
France 24
Patients 'suffering' as French hospitals overwhelmed
Inundated with patients suffering from Covid-19, bronchitis and the flu and with GPs on strike, wards are overflowing in many French hospitals, prompting unions to call for a walkout next Tuesday. At one hospital in Fréjus, in southern France, the emergency department is at double its normal capacity and doctors say patients are not getting the care they need as a result.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
France 24
New Indonesia capital imperils ancient Eden with 'ecological disaster'
Balikpapan (Indonesia) (AFP) – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia's future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac. Located in eastern Borneo -- the world's third-largest island -- Nusantara is set to...
France 24
'Significant likelihood of Russian escalation' in 2023: Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer
2022 was dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the energy and inflation crises that stemmed from the war, as well as ongoing disruptions to global supply chains. In this show, we're looking ahead to 2023 with Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group. It has just published its annual ranking of the biggest geopolitical and economic risks facing the global community. Top of the list is rogue Russia, followed by maximum Xi Jinping of China, weapons of mass disruption, inflation shockwaves and Iran.
France 24
Iran shuts French institute in protest at Charlie Hebdo Khamenei cartoons
Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. "The ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the...
