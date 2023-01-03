ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France 24

China accused of under-reporting Covid cases and deaths

In China, there are fears not just of a Covid wave but maybe a tsunami. Funeral parlours are overwhelmed and hospitals are packed with elderly patients on respirators. This comes after the lifting of China's zero-Covid restrictions following protests. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is pointing the finger, saying China's official virus data is being under-reported.
Anthony James

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
France 24

China's Lunar New Year travel set to double from last year

China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22. The New Year travel rush, known as "Chunyun", begins this weekend. Authorities estimate that 2.1 billion passenger trips will be made during the period, doubling from last year. But the travel rush is set to be highly unpredictable, amid a surge in Covid cases. Plus, the US antitrust regulator proposes a new rule that would enable employees to work for a rival company after leaving their jobs.
The Guardian

Sick man of Europe: why the crisis-ridden NHS is falling apart

It is 6am and a dozen ambulances are waiting to offload their patients, but the local NHS hospital is already full. Every bed in the emergency department is occupied. As well as the patients in ambulances, others lie inside on trolleys in corridors, some even on trolleys in cleared-out cupboards. In the waiting rooms, dozens more are in the long queues still to be seen.
The Guardian

Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll

Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
France 24

How France’s prized nuclear sector stalled in Europe’s hour of need

France should be in a strong position as Europe reels from the energy crisis, drawing on the renowned nuclear industry that supplies the lion’s share of its power. But France’s nuclear sector has been going through a tricky time, as a significant proportion of its reactors have had to close for maintenance. Analysts blame a mixture of bad luck and the consequences of a political deal from a decade ago.
France 24

Pension conundrum: Why is it so complicated to reform France's retirement system?

France's pension system is an emotional and divisive issue. Critics say it's an expensive and complex burden for the French economy, while defenders say it's a treasure that needs protecting. Attempts to reform it (and there have been many) have driven a cross-section of French society into the street and ground the country to a halt. President Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017 with the promise of streamlining the pension system. His initial plan was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic but he's determined to push through changes during his second term. Will he manage where others have failed? We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.
France 24

Patients 'suffering' as French hospitals overwhelmed

Inundated with patients suffering from Covid-19, bronchitis and the flu and with GPs on strike, wards are overflowing in many French hospitals, prompting unions to call for a walkout next Tuesday. At one hospital in Fréjus, in southern France, the emergency department is at double its normal capacity and doctors say patients are not getting the care they need as a result.
France 24

New Indonesia capital imperils ancient Eden with 'ecological disaster'

Balikpapan (Indonesia) (AFP) – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia's future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac. Located in eastern Borneo -- the world's third-largest island -- Nusantara is set to...
France 24

'Significant likelihood of Russian escalation' in 2023: Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer

2022 was dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the energy and inflation crises that stemmed from the war, as well as ongoing disruptions to global supply chains. In this show, we're looking ahead to 2023 with Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group. It has just published its annual ranking of the biggest geopolitical and economic risks facing the global community. Top of the list is rogue Russia, followed by maximum Xi Jinping of China, weapons of mass disruption, inflation shockwaves and Iran.
France 24

Iran shuts French institute in protest at Charlie Hebdo Khamenei cartoons

Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. "The ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the...

