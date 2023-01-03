Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
dayton.com
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for undisclosed movie shoot
A staple Cincinnati restaurant is temporarily closing for a high-profile movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Grill announced via social media Friday that it is shutting down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21 for the shoot. The restaurant couldn’t specify what movie was shooting at the location, but the post...
Fox 19
Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
WLWT 5
60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
WKRC
New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
Eden Park closes for movie shoot, Cincinnati Parks said
Other than the park closure at Twin Lakes, there were also road closures along Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue.
sciotopost.com
Afroman a 90s Rapper Made a Video After His Home Was Raided in Southern Ohio
ADAMS – Afroman a famous 90s rapper who had famous hits like “Because I Got High” and “Colt 45.” released a new song with a video from a police raid that occurred at his home in August. Adams County sheriff’s department raided the home in...
WLWT 5
Family, friends hold vigil for Hamilton man missing in Mexico; hope to bring loved one home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Dozens of people gathered at St. Julie Billiart church in Hamilton Friday night to pray for the safe return of a 36-year-old man who disappeared in Mexico nearly two weeks ago. Jose' Gutierrez hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas Day. "Every night and every...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
‘Without him, it’s really hard;’ Family searching for Hamilton architect missing in Mexico
HAMILTON — A Hamilton architect has not been seen or heard from while on vacation in Mexico in nearly two weeks, his family tells our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>‘There’s not a reason for stuff like that;’ Postal worker robbed, Huber Heights Police investigating. José...
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
WLWT 5
Hamilton elementary students 'BILLieve' in kindness, connect with children in Buffalo
HAMILTON, Ohio — Inside Hamilton's Ridgeway Elementary School on Friday, fourth-graders in Regan Clardy's classroom stood and read letters written from the heart. "When you feel scared, hold on to somebody. When you feel sad, hug somebody," one student said. Another student said, "Things will get better soon." The...
WLWT 5
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to donate to UC Trauma Center from proceeds, support Hamlin
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the bars and restaurants at The Banks will be donating proceeds to support Damar Hamlin and the UC Trauma Center from special mid-game drink offers and purchased drinks before and after the game. Fans can also make direct donations to Damar's Foundation by scanning a QR...
Alicia Reece Becomes Hamilton County Commission President for 2023
“The transformation of this commission to what you see here today is historic," said commissioner Denise Driehaus.
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia, ‘looking forward to the possibilities’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground this week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor...
Fox 19
‘Its really hard:’ Family of Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico prays for his return
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Many in the Hamilton community banded together Friday night in a show of support for a Tri-State man who remains missing in Mexico. Dozens filled St. Julie Billiart Church for 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez. The prayer service united family, friends and coworkers with prayers that he will be back home with them soon.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first baby of 2023!
“The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup came at the very end of that window,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s zoological manager Julie Grove.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
