Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its "history hour" to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW's Jason Maxwell has the preview.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday

Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
onekindesign.com

Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH

