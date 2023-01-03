Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Slowly cooling down in Central New York
Friday morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s. Friday afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 40. Friday evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 30s. Our weather turns seasonably cooler over the next few days with a return to snow showers on Friday and Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region.
WKTV
First woman to command NY Air National Guard promoted to major general
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the promotion of Denise Donnell who is the first woman to command the New York Air National Guard, to the two-star rank of major general. Donnell has many accomplishments including being the first woman to command one of the New York Air...
WKTV
State offering citizen preparedness training classes in Herkimer, Otsego counties
The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services wants citizens to be prepared in case of an emergency, and is offering classes for those interested. Upcoming citizen preparedness training classes are scheduled in both Herkimer and Otsego counties. People attending the classes will learn what to do...
WKTV
Ironman World Championships split between Kona and France
The Ironman World Championships for men and women will be split between Nice, France, and the traditional home of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, the next four years. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/05/ironman-kona-nice-world-championships/
WKTV
The BBB gives tips on keeping safe from scammers
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Better Business Bureau is reminding the public not to fall victim to donation scams and to also keep an eye on your credit card statements, especially at this time of the year. "Scammers with an eye on taking rather than giving are looking to profit in...
WKTV
Applications being accepted for Empire State Fellows Program
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows has begun. The program, which first began 11 years ago, attracts people from all over the state and country to serve in high-level positions within the administration. Graduates of the Empire State Fellows Program have gone on to receive senior roles.
Comments / 0