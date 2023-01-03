ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKTV

Slowly cooling down in Central New York

Friday morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s. Friday afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 40. Friday evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 30s. Our weather turns seasonably cooler over the next few days with a return to snow showers on Friday and Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

The BBB gives tips on keeping safe from scammers

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Better Business Bureau is reminding the public not to fall victim to donation scams and to also keep an eye on your credit card statements, especially at this time of the year. "Scammers with an eye on taking rather than giving are looking to profit in...
WKTV

Applications being accepted for Empire State Fellows Program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows has begun. The program, which first began 11 years ago, attracts people from all over the state and country to serve in high-level positions within the administration. Graduates of the Empire State Fellows Program have gone on to receive senior roles.

