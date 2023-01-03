Stored Payments Credentials Are Convenient, Popular and Plagued With Problems. A survey of 2,019 U.S. consumers for the new PYMNTS and FIS report, “Payments And Credentials Vaults: Gauging Consumer Interest,” found that while shoppers overwhelmingly like the ease of storing payment credentials with retailers, their actual experience is inconsistent, plagued by outdated info, and has become so spread out that it’s unsafe.

