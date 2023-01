Below is a full transcript of the Zoom press conference with Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. WOODSON: I mean, it's two sides to it. If it was up to me, we would have stayed here for the Christmas holidays and practiced like the old days and continued to work. But we gave the guys three, four days off. Guys that are a little banged up, gave them an opportunity to recoup, then we came back and went to work while other teams were still playing.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO