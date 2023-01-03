ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Enjoy open-air ice skating in Ann Arbor this season

ANN ARBOR – There’s a certain nostalgia to hitting the ice outdoors during winter. Perhaps it’s the cool, refreshing air on your face or the relatively low tech experience. Either way, Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is the perfect spot to skate with family and friends before the season ends.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Doing dry January? Try these nonalcoholic drinks around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If you rang in the new year a little too hard and promised to give up alcohol for January, you’re not alone. Around 35% of Americans gave up alcohol in January 2022, according to a study by CGA. Now known as Dry January, the first 31 days of the year are for making New Year’s resolutions and breaking alcohol-related habits.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer Ruth Adler Schnee dies at age 99

DETROIT – Ruth Adler Schnee, a Metro Detroit mid-century textile designer, passed away at the age of 99. The Kresge Foundation announced her passing, stating that the Metro Detroit designer and 2015 Kresge Eminent Artist died on Jan. 5. According to the foundation, Schnee was a powerhouse, and her...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare

A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say

DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy