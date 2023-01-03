ANN ARBOR – If you rang in the new year a little too hard and promised to give up alcohol for January, you’re not alone. Around 35% of Americans gave up alcohol in January 2022, according to a study by CGA. Now known as Dry January, the first 31 days of the year are for making New Year’s resolutions and breaking alcohol-related habits.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO