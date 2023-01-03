ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom and can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.

