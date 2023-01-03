Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic sees off Sebastian Korda to win Adelaide International title
Novak Djokovic warmed up for his Australian Open return by saving a championship point en route to clinching the Adelaide International title with a thrilling victory over the American Sebastian Korda. The Serbian looked in danger of slipping to a surprise defeat before triumphing 6-7, (8) 7-6 (3), 6-4 in...
Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom and can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.
