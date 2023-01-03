Read full article on original website
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
Family of 6 lives in house with no walls: 'We had cold running water and went into the woods when we needed to go potty'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my family moved from the Azores to the United States, my mother, her three siblings, and their parents lived in a house with no walls. The house had exterior walls, of course. Otherwise, no one could rightfully call it a house at all. However, the house was missing interior walls, and without interior walls, the house was also missing any semblance of privacy.
Best Footage Ever Captured of the Titanic Shows Shockingly Close Look at Sunken Wreck
A recent voyage to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean has captured the best-ever footage of the 1912 Titanic shipwreck. Ocean Gate Expeditions filmed the “shockingly close” video with 8K underwater technology. According to the company’s president, Stockton Rush, the “amazing detail” seen in the footage will help marine archaeologists study the vessel’s rate of decay. And it will teach marine biologists about the creatures living in and around the wreckage.
French Mountaineer Discovers Treasure Trove of Jewels Buried in Snow on Mount Blanc, Returns Valuables and is Rewarded
A French mountaineer came upon something buried under the snow in 2013 as he was scaling a glacier off Mont Blanc in France. He discovered more than 100 emeralds, rubies, sapphires, and other priceless jewels inside an old metal box that was inscribed with the words "Made in India."
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
Nazi Treasure Map with Potential Location of Looted World War II-Era Jewels Released to Public
The items — which include watches, gold, jewelry and more — reportedly could be worth millions of dollars A long-lost map that may hold the location to a hidden World War II-era treasure can now be viewed by the public. The National Archives of Netherlands released the map on Tuesday as part of the Archives' 2023 Open Access Day, during which 1,300 pages of World War II documents were published, according to NL Times and Dutch News. Among the documents is the treasure map, which the Archives says contains...
West Virginia Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
West Virginia definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
A homeowner finds a massive hive with 222 pounds of honey in the walls of their old home
It is not unusual to have a beehive built into the walls of some old homes. In some cases, the homeowners may have intentionally built a wall hive so that they could gather honey whenever they wanted.
A Brief History of Windsor Castle, the World's Longest-Occupied Palace
Windsor Castle is almost as famous as its inhabitants, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. This stunning estate is the world's longest-occupied palace in the world, housing 40 British monarchs over nearly 1,000 years, while also serving as a prison during the Civil War in the mid-17th century, a social center for political figures and nobility, and a fortress during several major wars. It's now back in the spotlight after the fifth season of Netflix's The Crown shows in its fourth episode, "Annus Horribillis," the horrendous fire that destroyed 115 rooms—including nine of the castle's staterooms. With all eyes on Windsor, it felt only right to take a journey through the history of the beloved royal residence.
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
Historical collection of 8,000 photos found dumped in a skip has been digitized
More than 8,000 photos taken by Coventry press photographer Arthur Cooper have been made available online
Quarry workers make 'unexpected' discovery of ship from Queen Elizabeth I's reign
Timbers from the hull of a 16th-century ship have been found in a flooded quarry in southeastern England.
An abandoned XVIII century church
This run-down church is in an extremely dilapidated and sad state. But, as often happens, even on the territory of a completely abandoned temple there is a cemetery, in this case, working, which only adds to the dreary atmosphere of the location. Unfortunately, the building has largely lost its interior...
Old photograph album reveals 'remarkable era' in Goole's history
Photographs showing life in and around Goole in the 19th Century have gone on display at the town's museum. The museum said the images were from an album containing a unique collection of Victorian and Edwardian photographs. The collection includes Victorian dock workers bagging grain, local theatre productions and people...
Malmesbury's Athelstan Museum buys coin of first King of England
A rare coin showing a king who ruled more than a thousand years ago has been bought by the museum bearing his name. Anglo-Saxon King Athelstan has an empty memorial tomb in Malmesbury Abbey and is buried somewhere in the grounds, but nobody knows where. The town's museum is named...
There is surely no lovelier place in the world than this spot on the British coast
There are few situations in modern life when being ill-prepared and disorganised can lead to interesting things. Travel is, occasionally, one of them. A heatwave forecast. A day at the beach promised – specifically the great, sweeping sands of West Wittering in West Sussex, which curves around into the National Trust-protected East Head nature reserve. At low tide, when the sky is blue and the pale sand flats stretch out forever, it can resemble an English version of Whitehaven, the slice of paradise in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands.
Notes from a Very Small Island
WITH MY SOLO CANOE loaded down by camping gear and a cooler full of beer, wine, and cold cuts, I paddle out onto Lake Umbagog, a quiet eight-thousand-acre body of water that stretches across the Maine–New Hampshire border. Spear-shaped fir, spruce, and white cedar frame the lake in deep green hues. Otter, moose, and mink are said to prowl the marshy banks. A solitary loon bobs in the distance. The day is warm and bright, and a cool June breeze is combing narrow furrows onto the surface of the water.
Enormous Viking hall unearthed in Denmark
Scientists have uncovered the remains of a huge building that likely dates to the era of Denmark’s first king. Researchers see similarities between the sprawling structure and those built during the reign of Harald “Bluetooth” Blåtand, for which the short-range wireless technology is named. Archaeologists at the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland report they’ve discovered an ancient Viking hall — the biggest one found in more than a decade, and unlike any other known to exist in the area. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before...
