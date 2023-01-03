Windsor Castle is almost as famous as its inhabitants, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. This stunning estate is the world's longest-occupied palace in the world, housing 40 British monarchs over nearly 1,000 years, while also serving as a prison during the Civil War in the mid-17th century, a social center for political figures and nobility, and a fortress during several major wars. It's now back in the spotlight after the fifth season of Netflix's The Crown shows in its fourth episode, "Annus Horribillis," the horrendous fire that destroyed 115 rooms—including nine of the castle's staterooms. With all eyes on Windsor, it felt only right to take a journey through the history of the beloved royal residence.

