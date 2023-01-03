ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Florida Divers Find Ancient Megalodon Tooth Riddled with Gashes Consistent with Bite Marks

An ancient megalodon tooth was discovered by Florida divers covered in gashes that look a lot like bite marks. An expert explains a likely scenario of how this happened. Shark tooth hunting and scuba diving business Aquanutz Scuba Diving Charters in Venice, Florida posted photos of the finger-length tooth on Facebook on Monday. The bite marks on the photos, according to Aquanutz, are some of the best they have ever seen on a (meg) megalodon.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof

A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Florida Man Bitten by Alligator While Washing His Hands in a Pond

From a young age, Floridians learn that the bodies of freshwater across the Sunshine State are hazardous to their health. Florida is home to around 1.25 million alligators, roughly a quarter of the entire gator population of the United States. And though these ancient reptiles aren’t quite the man-hunting monsters Hollywood would have you believe, they’re not the sort of animal you ever want to test your luck against, either.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion

King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion. Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle. However, it’s important to remember that no king rules forever. Individual lions may bite off more than they can chew and find themselves stranded behind enemy lines. Sometimes, entire prides can get wiped out by other lion coalitions.
a-z-animals.com

Gargantuan Crocodile Snatches Zebras Crossing a River

No matter how many videos of the brutality of nature you watch, it’s still surprising when you see it happen again. You can understand the circle of life and animalistic instincts and still react strongly when watching a huge croc snap its jaw shut on an innocent animal; especially one that doesn’t know the ruthlessness of killing another animal. An herbivore.
Interesting Engineering

28,000-year-old well-preserved lion cub discovered in Siberia

The approximately 28,000-year-old cave lion cub Sparta discovered in Siberia shocked researchers with her well-preserved body. The findings were published in Quarternary. Sparta was discovered in 2018 by a local Yakutian, Boris Berezhnev, who was looking for ancient mammoth tusks among the tundra. He also spotted another cave lion named Boris, 49 feet (15 meters) away a year before discovering Sparta next to the Semyuelyakh River. The damage to this one, known as Boris, may have been slightly greater due to the collapse of its permafrost cave, but it was still surprisingly intact.
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy