The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Will Play the Dolphins In The Wild Card at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills won their 13th game of the season and wrapped up the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win, 35-23 over the New England Patriots. The Patriots played very well, especially in the first half, but Nyheim Hines' two kickoff returns for touchdowns and Josh Allen's two incredible touchdown passes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs proved to be the difference in a very emotional game in Orchard Park.
Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry

The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
