The Buffalo Bills won their 13th game of the season and wrapped up the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win, 35-23 over the New England Patriots. The Patriots played very well, especially in the first half, but Nyheim Hines' two kickoff returns for touchdowns and Josh Allen's two incredible touchdown passes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs proved to be the difference in a very emotional game in Orchard Park.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO