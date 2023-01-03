Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Gronk Bummed He Never Played for the Bills; Leaves the Door Open
The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the end of the 2022 regular season, which will take place this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills will host the New England Patriots, for what is sure to be an emotional game in Orchard Park, after the events this week involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Couple set to welcome 9 kids for holidays ends up using the food to feed 130 people during blizzard
By Christmas eve, the Robinsons had given shelter to about 120 people.
Bills Will Play the Dolphins In The Wild Card at Highmark Stadium
The Buffalo Bills won their 13th game of the season and wrapped up the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win, 35-23 over the New England Patriots. The Patriots played very well, especially in the first half, but Nyheim Hines' two kickoff returns for touchdowns and Josh Allen's two incredible touchdown passes to John Brown and Stefon Diggs proved to be the difference in a very emotional game in Orchard Park.
Josh Allen’s Quote About Nyheim Hines’ TD Makes Buffalo Cry
The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, after their 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The win for the Bills also eliminates the Patriots from the playoffs, as the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins next weekend in Orchard Park. Miami beat the New York Jets on Sunday to help them make the postseason.
John Murphy Missed The Buffalo Bills Game Because Of A Stroke
John Murphy has been the "Voice of the Buffalo Bills" since the 2003 season. Last week he missed the game, and here's why. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement today that unfortunately, the longtime announcer missed the game because he had a stroke. Originally the team made the announcement that...
New Law Is Great News For College Students In New York
It is now official and this is great news for college students in New York State. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed into law a new bill that allows college student-athletes to be paid. The new law is part of the New York Education Law and allows student-athletes in...
