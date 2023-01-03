ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect

The cryptocurrency industry has been rapidly evolving in the past decade. It has been consistently growing in terms of size and the number of its components. Cryptocurrencies constituted the primary element of the industry during its initial development stage. The next evolutionary step was the introduction of crypto-assets built on...
Virtual Assets, Charity, and Humanity in 2023

Ishan Pandey: Hi Jerry Lopez, welcome again to our series “Behind the Startup.”It is amazing to see a Web3 start-up with philanthropic values advance in the cryptocurrency sector. Please let us know how the general public and crypto enthusiasts are responding. Jerry Lopez: We’ve had a tremendous response...
Is it Safe to Use Crypto Exchanges?

Crypto exchanges are online platforms where you can buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies. They are typically decentralized, so they are not subject to government regulation. Depending on your view, trading with crypto exchanges can be seen as a good or bad thing. Some people view decentralization as a way to...
The Crypto Industry Needs to Solve Custody and UX Problems

In this AMA Slogging, we were joined by David Schwed, COO at Halborn. Since smart contract audits are never enough to ensure your company's security, Halborn brings ethical hackers and blockchain specialists into your company to protect the services and apps working directly with your preferred protocol from cyber attacks.
Leading Product Designer Lidong Liu Proves Core Of Brilliant Design Is Intelligence Made Visible

Leading brand consultant and esteemed author of Designing Brand Identity, Alina Wheeler, is famously quoted as saying “Design is intelligence made visible”. This statement truly captures the multifaceted world of design, which must create synergy between business goals, financial margins, and the overall UX. Lidong Liu is an experienced product designer who has combined the talent of a natural eye with a deep understanding of technology in order to showcase the brilliance of his projects.
Fully Covering .NET C# Console Application With Unit Tests

Best Practice to achieve 100% coverage using Test Driven Development (TDD), Dependency Injection (DI), Inversion of Control (IoC), and IoC Containers. Some colleagues of mine are complaining that sometimes they are not able to apply TDD or write unit tests for some modules or applications, Console Applications are one of these.
How to Debug Streams and Collections

I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
10 Best Metroid Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

The Metroid franchise has seen new life in recent years, partially thanks to the recent release of Dread and the anticipation for Metroid Prime 4. It’s not the most widespread series from Nintendo’s collection, but it has millions of fans eager for more stories surrounding the bounty hunter Samus Aran. With how much each game has influenced the series, it’s interesting to note which Metroid games are considered to be the best in terms of sales and popularity.
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
How to Become the Data Whisperer

The data whisperer is the function sitting between the business and the technologists. Bridging the gap between the builders and the users of AI and finding the proper management structure for AI governance. She, or he, are experts in using data analysis to help organizations better understand their customers and...
The Best 7 Coding Tools Powered by AI

AI can now do so much without the need for tons of programming knowledge. These models are extremely smart and can analyze huge amounts of data, learn and adapt, and even make decisions. It's crazy to think about all the ways they can make tech better. We're entering a new...
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review

Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
Do Paperless Offices Face More Security Risks?

With the ever-growing reliance on technology and expanding connectivity in the digital world, going paperless is increasingly possible for all kinds of businesses, bringing significant benefits. However, many offices are concerned about the potential security risks of digitizing their data. Learn more about the pros and cons of going paperless...
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React

React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
