The Metroid franchise has seen new life in recent years, partially thanks to the recent release of Dread and the anticipation for Metroid Prime 4. It’s not the most widespread series from Nintendo’s collection, but it has millions of fans eager for more stories surrounding the bounty hunter Samus Aran. With how much each game has influenced the series, it’s interesting to note which Metroid games are considered to be the best in terms of sales and popularity.

20 HOURS AGO