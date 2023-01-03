ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall Co Sheriff’s Office reports $22 million drug bust in Oakwood

More than 300 kilos of liquid methamphetamine were found after a traffic stop in Oakwood: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects were arrested and booked into the jail in Gainesville. Estimated street value of the drugs tops the $20 million mark.

Over $20 million worth of drugs were seized in Hall County, according to authorities.

Hall County deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

During the stop, deputies reportedly found 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine.

The drugs were being transported in several gas can-like containers, the release states.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of $22 million.

Deputies arrested Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31.

The duo remains in the Hall County jail and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

