cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly

Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Op-ed | Proud Boys shouldn’t get a free ride from the NYPD

On the websites of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League you will find terms such as right-wing extremist, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacist used describe the Proud Boys and their affiliates. The group is known for hate based violence. Members have been convicted of being leaders and co-conspirators in the deadly insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $

NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
BRONX, NY

