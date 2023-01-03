Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health SystemMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
Democrats won’t kick Lester Chang out of the NY Assembly
Assemblyman Lester Chang (R-Brooklyn) arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany. On Friday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Chang can remain in the Assembly. Speaker Carl Heastie announced his decision on Friday afternoon, but vowed to refer the findings of an investigation to authorities. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
bkreader.com
Iwen Chu Found the Perfect Dem Candidate for BK’s New Senate District– Herself
When South Brooklyn resident Iwen Chu first heard state legislators were considering creating a new senate district for her Asian-plurality area, she immediately started searching for a candidate she could get behind. As club president of the Stars & Stripes Democratic Club of the 49th Assembly District, part of her...
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
Adams is right: Bill de Blasio did sabotage him, and New York City
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fecklessness and folly have finally caught up — not to him but to the rest of us poor saps living in the detritus of his eight years of misrule. Mayor Adams boiled over in evident frustration Wednesday, slamming his predecessor for having “left the house in total disarray” and then blaming Adams for creating a mess. There’s a natural tendency for new executives to blame their slow start on the job on the old guy and for the previous occupant of the throne to complain that the new guy is dropping the ball, so it’s not...
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library
The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.
cityandstateny.com
NYC leaders acknowledge 22% increase in overall crime, while pointing to signs of progress
A year after taking office having made a sweeping promise to lower crime rates, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and police leaders unveiled year-end statistics that they say point to progress having been made despite it not being enough to offset 2022’s overall rise. “Let’s be clear, when...
Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed lies
George Santos, US Congressman-ElectPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of confirmed lies. Some people have suggested that he should step down. However, he is refusing to do so. Instead, he continues to add more lies to the list.
amny.com
Op-ed | Proud Boys shouldn’t get a free ride from the NYPD
On the websites of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League you will find terms such as right-wing extremist, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, Neo-Nazis, and White Supremacist used describe the Proud Boys and their affiliates. The group is known for hate based violence. Members have been convicted of being leaders and co-conspirators in the deadly insurrection that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
pix11.com
Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn subway shooting video shows stunned and wounded New Yorkers in the aftermath of the attack
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after a subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday. Cellphone footage shows a bloody, chaotic scene on the Sunset Park N train, with many bystanders pitching in to help. [ more › ]
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $
NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex
Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month. The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.
