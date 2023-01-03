Read full article on original website
Related
OBITUARY: David L. Deckard
David L. Deckard, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2022. He was born in Lafayette, IN to the late Merle Lynn Deckard and Eula Garrett Deckard. He is survived by his wife, Gail Singer Deckard; children, Judy Francescon and husband Sam, Susan Couch, and David...
OBITUARY: Randal ‘Randy’ Murray McCrary
Randal “Randy” Murray McCrary, age 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. A Murfreesboro native, he was born to the late Porter and Lillian McCrary. Randy graduated from Kittrell High School in 1970. In 1972, He volunteered for the US Navy and served aboard...
OBITUARY: Richard ‘Richie’ Stuard
Richard “Richie” Stuard, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late Marvin Daniel Stuard and Cathy Lynn Norris Sargent. In addition to...
OBITUARY: Earline Barrett McDaniel
Earline Barrett McDaniel, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lynchburg Nursing Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Laymon Lee Barrett and Evelyn Smith Barrett; husband, William Henry McDaniel;...
OBITUARY: Phillip Wayne Reed
Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.
OBITUARY: Melanie Nicole Murphy
Miss Melanie Nicole Murphy, age 48 of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Melanie was born July 6, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to William Murphy and Barbara Somerville. Melanie is survived by her son, Cameron Tomlin; parents, Barry and Barbara Somerville...
OBITUARY: Taneika A. Sanders
Taneika A. Sanders was born in Nashville, TN December 28, 1976, to late Joe D. Maney and Cynthia A. Sanders-Gentry. She was the oldest of two children. Taneika passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Taneika received her education from Metro Nashville Public Schools where she attended Whites Creek Comprehensive...
OBITUARY: Charles ‘Hammer’ Davis Young
Charles “Hammer” Davis Young, age 78, passed away January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 645. Hammer was a retired homebuilder. Hammer was preceded...
OBITUARY: Hannelore Dahlberg
Hannelore Dahlberg of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Munich Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dahlberg. Mrs. Dahlberg was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, and...
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Defore
Mr. James “Jim” Defore, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton, TN to the late Dan and Ruby Nichols Defore. He was the fourth oldest of 14 children. He is also preceded in death...
OBITUARY: James E. Barrett
Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Rural Nashville Home Sells for Nearly $800,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn's luxurious home in a small rural community outside Nashville has sold for just under $800,000, just three months after the iconic country singer's death at the age of 90. Lynn's former 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a small town just west of Music City went up for sale...
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County
Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena
Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food at MTSU Campus
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items, and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0