Boston, MA

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/3)

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-11 Boston Celtics continue on their current road trip out west with a pit stop in Oklahoma’s Paycom Arena to face the 15-21 Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday evening as the Celtics look to make a return to the win column after dropping a game to the Denver Nuggets on this past Sunday evening.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out, and Robert Williams III (knee injury management) is listed as questionable.

For the Thunder, Ousmane Dieng (wrist), Chet Holmgren (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski (tibia), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) are out.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Josh Giddey
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Luguentz Dort
  • Jalen Williams
  • Jaylin Williams

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 1/3/23
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Boston Sports

