ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

On this day: Celtics fire Tommy Heinsohn as coach, hire Tom Sanders

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noPpH_0k1fgTiV00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

On this day in Boston Celtics history, the storied franchise fired then-head coach and former champion forward Tommy Heinsohn.

Heinsohn had begun coaching the team after a stint as a broadcaster calling games for local television station WKBG, which he had been doing for 3 seasons after retiring as one of the most decorated players in all of NBA history in 1965, winning 8 titles and a host of other honors. The Holy Cross product was similarly successful as a head coach for the Celtics early on, winning the league’s Coach of the Year honors in 1973 and a pair of titles in 1974 and 1976.

He would also serve as the head coach of the East in All-Star games between 1972 and 1974, and again in 1976.

The wheels began to fall off in his latter years as coach until a losing record of 32-50 necessitated a changing of the guard at the end of the 1977-78 season.

The Celtics would again go with a familiar face in the role of head coach, hiring former champion forward and then-assistant coach Tom “Satch” Sanders to succeed Heinsohn, a legend in his own right who’d also won eight titles with Boston as a player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6ZT4_0k1fgTiV00
(Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Sanders’ tenure did not go that well either, but to be fair he was working with the same aging, run-down roster in need of an overhaul.

And with the arrival of rookie Larry Bird the following season, they got it!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

201K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy