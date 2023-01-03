Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.

7 HOURS AGO