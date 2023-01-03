Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Shaquille O'Neal Pitches Teaming With Diamond Sheik Against Paul Wight And A Partner Of His Choice
The man with a victory over Cody Rhodes has spoken. Diamond Sheik paid a visit to Shaquille O'Neal at his home on Friday and showed off the new Billion Dollar Belt. In the video, Shaq pitches a tag team bout where he teams with Sheik to take on Paul Wight and a partner of his choosing.
Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'
Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
Alexa Bliss Will Appear On 1/9 WWE Raw To Explain Her Post-Match Attack On Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss will explain her actions following her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. It was announced during the commercial break on the January 6 episode of SmackDown that Alexa will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 to address her actions from the previous episode of WWE Raw.
Willow Nightingale Wants To Wrestle Everyone, Including Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) And Bayley
Willow Nightingale is ready to take on the world. Willow signed with All Elite Wrestling on October 21 and has since competed for Ring of Honor and traveled to Japan to work Tokyo Joshi Pro. Willow was a veteran of the Independent scene before signing with AEW and has already faced the likes of Jade Cargill, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Roxanne Perez, and more.
Bayley Reflects On A Decade In WWE, Taz Names Dream Opponent, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. - On social media, Bayley reflected on reaching the 10-year mark as a WWE Superstar. - Taz was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion and spoke about his appreciation for Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida and named the Great Muta as his dream opponent from Japan.
Saraya Says 'Hey' To RJ City, The Rock Has The Guts To Fail, Top 10 Raw Returns | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 8, 2023:. - Saraya was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - The Rock recently took to Twitter and spoke about embracing having the guts to fail. - The Rock also took...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS: Pretty Deadly, Bobby Lashley, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights can be found below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins &...
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/7): Ultimo Dragon Teams With Natural Vibes
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night one of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 7 from EDION Arena Osaka #2 in Osaka, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/7) -...
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL (1/7): Roxanne Perez Defends NXT Women's Title
NXT held a live event on January 7 at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL (1/7) - Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. - Xyon Quinn def....
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him
Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
PPW New Year's Beatings Results (1/7): Multiple Title Matches
Pure Power Wrestling held its PPW New Year's Beatings event on January 7 from Fritz Sick Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. Full results (courtesy of PPW Sound Guy) are below. PPW New Year's Beatings Results (1/7) - Number One Contender for the Cruiserweight Championship: The Rogue def. Dewey Robson, "Handsome"...
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...
Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Says NJPW STRONG Will End With 1/7 Recording
Hiroshi Tanahashi comments on the future of NJPW STRONG. NJPW STRONG is air the latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 7 from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. The event was taped on December 11. According to Hiroshi Tanahashi, this will mark the end of NJPW STRONG tapings. "#NJPWSTRONG,...
Grayson Waller Feels He's Worthy Of Comparisons To John Cena, Throws All Fan Mail In The Trash
Grayson Waller believes he should be compared to John Cena, Batista, and The Rock. Grayson Waller is one of the top stars in present-day NXT. As he prepares to take on Bron Breakker at NXT New Year's Evil, Waller says that he's known he possesses the qualities of a main eventer for a long time, and now, he's getting the chance to show it.
Nyla Rose: Serpentico Will Be The Character That I Test Moves Out On In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose is excited to play AEW Fight Forever. After being announced back in 2020, All Elite Wrestling's first video game is expected to be released around the world sooner rather than later. Although the company has yet to confirm a official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date in most cases.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Sunrise 2023 Results (1/8): Jake Lee Headlines, Scramble Shuffle Tag Bouts
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its NOAH New Sunrise event on January 8 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Sunrise 2023 Results (1/8) - Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya def. Taishi Ozawa...
