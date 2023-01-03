ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2023 CES Day One at Las Vegas Convention Center

AmericaJR’s Gerard Duya was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center for CES 2023. CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators.This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. In this galley, look for photos from day one inside Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

WATCH: Ram 1500 Revolution battery electric truck concept unveiled @ CES 2023

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE inside The Venetian Las Vegas for the Stellantis press conference at CES 2023. Ram Brand CEO Mike Mike Koval Jr. shared details about the new Ram 1500 Revolution battery electric truck concept. It features a modern Ram badge on the front. The 1500 BEV will add up to 100 miles of electric range in just 10 minutes using DC fast charging. The concept truck comes with side view mirrors that are smaller, lightweight and made of 3D printed materials for reduced drag. Watch the official unveiling here from CES 2023!

Comments / 0

Community Policy