AmericaJR’s Gerard Duya was LIVE inside the Las Vegas Convention Center for CES 2023. CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators.This is where the world’s biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. In this galley, look for photos from day one inside Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO