ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother

Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
MIAMI, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Teacher In The School Bathroom

Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
DANVERS, MA
New York Post

Florida pastor, son arrested for allegedly using church’s COVID loan for $3.7M mansion

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $8.4 million in COVID relief funds — much of which went towards the purchase of a luxury mansion on Disney World property. Evan Edwards and his son Josh — the respective president and vice president of the so-called ASLAN International Ministry — were taken into federal custody from their family home in New Smyrna Beach, a city about 15 miles south of Daytona Beach, NBC News reported. Wednesday’s arrest came after the Edwards’ Paycheck Protection Program funds were seized by the Secret Service way back in April...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator

A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out

Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone.  In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later

Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
People

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s grandmother arrested – weeks after remains found in landfill and mother charged with murder

The grandmother of slain toddler Quinton Simon has been arrested – just weeks after the little boy’s remains were found dumped in a landfill and his mother was charged with his murder.Billie Jo Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court on Monday, according to online jail records from Chatham County Sheriff’s Department.The 45-year-old grandmother was booked into Chatham County jail on no bond and was placed in an suicide-prevention smock, reported local outlet WJCL.The details of the arrest are unclear but the charges are not believed to be related...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
rolling out

5 women arrested for allegedly stealing over $6K of beauty products

Police officers responded to a robbery call at an Ulta beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas last Wednesday evening. As they approached the scene, the suspects fled by car and led the officers on a high-speed chase, throwing the stolen products out of the car window. The chase went on f0r 70 miles, until the suspects abruptly stopped, allowing officers to make an arrest.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy