Murder Arrest Leads To Unexpected Discovery Of Decomposing Pregnant Woman
Police sought 31-year-old Torrey Moore for the death of gas station employee Ayalew Wondimu, who was shot to death across the street from Moore's apartment. There, investigators found a pregnant woman in an advanced stage of decomposition. Maryland police got more than they bargained for when they went to arrest...
Complex
5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver
Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother
Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Teacher In The School Bathroom
Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
Florida pastor, son arrested for allegedly using church’s COVID loan for $3.7M mansion
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently obtaining $8.4 million in COVID relief funds — much of which went towards the purchase of a luxury mansion on Disney World property. Evan Edwards and his son Josh — the respective president and vice president of the so-called ASLAN International Ministry — were taken into federal custody from their family home in New Smyrna Beach, a city about 15 miles south of Daytona Beach, NBC News reported. Wednesday’s arrest came after the Edwards’ Paycheck Protection Program funds were seized by the Secret Service way back in April...
Woman With 'Unusual Strength' Claiming to Be a God Fights Multiple Cops
The 26-year-old shrugged off a Taser as multiple officers struggled to subdue and arrest her on Sunday, according to police records.
iheart.com
Elderly Woman Escapes Kidnapping Attempt By Alleged Dating App Predator
A 79-year-old woman managed to escape after a Wisconsin man linked to the deaths of two women kidnapped her. Authorities said that the victim was at a restaurant when she was approached by Timothy Luther Olson Jr., who identified himself as Mario. He asked if she wanted to join him for a drink, and she declined.
‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out
Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone. In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
freightwaves.com
Ex-office manager, husband accused of stealing $600,000 from trucking company
An Indiana trucking company owner claims his office manager of over 20 years — along with her husband — stole more than $600,000 from his affiliated companies over a five-year period. Toni Walter, 56, and her husband, 57-year-old Donald Walter, both of Attica, Indiana, were arrested last week...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery due to their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says
The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
Scott Peterson Is Denied New Trial, Will Continue To Serve Out Life Sentence For Murders Of Wife And Unborn Son
A judge shot down the defense's claims that a juror had committed misconduct, ruling Tuesday that the juror's untruthful responses had been a "combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering." Scott Peterson will not get a new trial and will remain in prison for the...
Quinton Simon’s grandmother arrested – weeks after remains found in landfill and mother charged with murder
The grandmother of slain toddler Quinton Simon has been arrested – just weeks after the little boy’s remains were found dumped in a landfill and his mother was charged with his murder.Billie Jo Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court on Monday, according to online jail records from Chatham County Sheriff’s Department.The 45-year-old grandmother was booked into Chatham County jail on no bond and was placed in an suicide-prevention smock, reported local outlet WJCL.The details of the arrest are unclear but the charges are not believed to be related...
Bryan Kohberger Switched License Plates After Idaho Murders
On December 30, Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the four University of Idaho murders.
5 women arrested for allegedly stealing over $6K of beauty products
Police officers responded to a robbery call at an Ulta beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas last Wednesday evening. As they approached the scene, the suspects fled by car and led the officers on a high-speed chase, throwing the stolen products out of the car window. The chase went on f0r 70 miles, until the suspects abruptly stopped, allowing officers to make an arrest.
