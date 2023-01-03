The grandmother of slain toddler Quinton Simon has been arrested – just weeks after the little boy’s remains were found dumped in a landfill and his mother was charged with his murder.Billie Jo Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court on Monday, according to online jail records from Chatham County Sheriff’s Department.The 45-year-old grandmother was booked into Chatham County jail on no bond and was placed in an suicide-prevention smock, reported local outlet WJCL.The details of the arrest are unclear but the charges are not believed to be related...

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO