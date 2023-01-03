Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Randal ‘Randy’ Murray McCrary
Randal “Randy” Murray McCrary, age 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023. A Murfreesboro native, he was born to the late Porter and Lillian McCrary. Randy graduated from Kittrell High School in 1970. In 1972, He volunteered for the US Navy and served aboard...
OBITUARY: Earline Barrett McDaniel
Earline Barrett McDaniel, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Lynchburg Nursing Center. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Earline was preceded in death by her parents, Laymon Lee Barrett and Evelyn Smith Barrett; husband, William Henry McDaniel;...
OBITUARY: Phillip Wayne Reed
Phillip Wayne Reed, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Phillip graduated from Kittrell High School. He loved playing basketball and played for 3 years at Kittrell. His last year was Captain of the team. They won 19 out of 20 games and won the county tournament. He is the last surviving boy of the class of 1950. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and metal detecting. Phillip was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.
OBITUARY: Marshall Preston Sweeney
Marshall Preston Sweeney, age 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was the son of the late Milton Marshall Sweeney and Sara Louise Stokes Sweeney. In addition to his parents, Preston was also preceded in death by sister, Joyce Sweeney Fedorczyk, and son-in-law Timothy Kelley.
OBITUARY: James ‘Jim’ Defore
Mr. James “Jim” Defore, age 79 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born in Dayton, TN to the late Dan and Ruby Nichols Defore. He was the fourth oldest of 14 children. He is also preceded in death...
OBITUARY: Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter
Dorothy Elise Beshearse Porter departed this earth on Thursday, December 29, 2022 and entered the pearly gates of Heaven. Born in DeKalb County, Dorothy spent the majority of her life calling Rutherford County her home. In her 86 years of life, Dorothy spent her days in service to her lord and Savior, family, friends, church and community. She was a faithful member of Midland Baptist Church. Dorothy spent many of her days spreading the love of Jesus at the Journey of Hope. When she wasn’t volunteering you could find her singing and praying at the local nursing homes and hospitals.
OBITUARY: Stella Jewell James
Stella “Jewell” James, age 77, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, after a lengthy battle with lung disease. A native of Mooresburg, TN, Jewell was the daughter of the late Robert and Nina Peavler. She was preceded in death by her parents and...
OBITUARY: James E. Barrett
Mr. James E. Barrett, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Alvin C. York Medical Center. Born December 28, 1925, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Dave and Kate Comer Barrett. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from...
OBITUARY: Hannelore Dahlberg
Hannelore Dahlberg of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Munich Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dahlberg. Mrs. Dahlberg was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, and...
OBITUARY: Rev. Terry Clapp
Rev. Terry Clapp, age, 90 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native of Hardmoney, KY, he was the son of the late Freeman Terry and Iva Mae Keeling Clapp. Rev. Clapp was a minister for 55 years and received his...
OBITUARY: Martha ‘Tootie’ Delores Montgomery
Martha “Tootie” Delores Montgomery of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, she was 91 years old. Mrs. Montgomery was a member of Miracle Baptist Church in La Vergne, where she loved teaching Sunday School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Kids, come on in and show your parents or friends just how great of a chef you are! You get to invite two people to enjoy the dinner you make! This is a hands-on cooking class in which you will learn to prepare an entire meal, from scratch, including an appetizer and dessert! In this 3 hour class, the first 2 hours will be spent cooking and baking. Then, the two people you have chosen to invite will come and sit down at their own private table to enjoy the meal that you have made. You will also be doing all the plating, which means making everything look as delicious as it will taste! And serve the meals to your guests, too. As always, fun and creativity are encouraged. Ticket price includes the class and the meal for the two guests.
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena
Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food at MTSU Campus
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items, and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
Nashville Sounds Announce Group Outings for 2023 Season On Sale January 6
The Nashville Sounds announced today its group and premium hospitality areas for the 2023 season will go on sale Friday, January 6 at 9:00 a.m. The Sounds host the Louisville Bats – Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds – on Opening Day at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m.
Nashville Listed in Top Five Cities with Most Green Spaces
Recently Lawn Love released their list of top 100 cities in the United States with the most green space because “exploring nature within your city is a great way to destress and get moving into the new year.”. They ranked the cities on five factors: Green space per capita,...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
