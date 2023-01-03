In his column, "Why masking still makes sense," Mr. Bidlack shows he needs to enlighten himself with mainstream COVID-19 facts. That's especially the case given recent revelations via the “Twitter File" dumps and voluminous studies confirming what many distinguished doctors and epidemiologists tried to trumpet in the dark days of 2020 and 2021: masks (cloth and the ubiquitous blue one) don’t work; wholesale vaccination of a population for a respiratory virus is not a solution; natural immunity is as good or better than being vaccinated; the best use of our resources is to help those who are immunocompromised and/or who have co-morbidities; and COVID-19 vaccination does not confer immunity.

4 DAYS AGO