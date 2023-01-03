1 Found Dead in RV After Firefighters Douse Suspected Arson Fire
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: An unidentified person was found deceased after firefighters extinguished an RV fire late Monday night in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to an RV fire just after 11:00 p.m. on the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard.
When units arrived, they found a recreational vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters extinguish the flames within minutes. After checking the inside of the RV, firefighters discovered a deceased individual.
Witnesses at the location stated a suspect with a torch lit the RV on fire and fled. LAFD Arson investigators responded to the scene.
LAPD is currently investigating the death.
