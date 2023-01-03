1 Found Dead in RV After Firefighters Douse Suspected Arson Fire

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: An unidentified person was found deceased after firefighters extinguished an RV fire late Monday night in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

Keith Johnson / KNN

The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to an RV fire just after 11:00 p.m. on the 1100 block of Browning Boulevard.

When units arrived, they found a recreational vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguish the flames within minutes. After checking the inside of the RV, firefighters discovered a deceased individual.

Witnesses at the location stated a suspect with a torch lit the RV on fire and fled. LAFD Arson investigators responded to the scene.

LAPD is currently investigating the death.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network