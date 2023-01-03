ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Best Personal Injury Lawyers In Dallas (2023)

By Jeffrey Johnson, J.D., Adam Ramirez, J.D.
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BP9EK_0k1fbJ1q00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, they say. That’s become more and more true about the Dallas metro area over the years. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area now has a population in excess of six million, making it the fifth biggest metropolitan area in the country (right behind Houston).

That’s six million people who could potentially experience an injury accident—and then be in need of great personal injury lawyers in Dallas. We’ve done the hard work of crunching the numbers in case you need to find one of the best personal injury attorneys in Dallas, so whether you’re simply curious or need to find representation, you’ve come to the right place.

To come up with the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Dallas in 2023, Forbes Advisor considered many options. Our editorial team uses a mathematical module that considers and weights the information collected to calculate a specific rating. (See our methodology section below for a detailed breakdown of how we selected the attorneys on our list.)

Personal Injury

Show Summary

Best Personal Injury Attorneys in Dallas

Debbie Dudley Branson

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

University of Arkansas School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Frank L. Branson

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Russell W. Budd

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Robert D. Crain

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Jennifer Haltom Doan

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Anne M. Johnson

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Tim Newsom

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

Texas Tech University School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Andrew L. Payne

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

Baylor Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Todd Ramsey

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

Baylor Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Linda Turley

TX Bar Association Status

Active

Year Admitted to TX Bar

Law School Attended

University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Why They Made Our List

Notable Facts and Recognitions

Practice Areas

Compare Our Top Attorneys

Lawyer Name Company Logo Forbes Advisor Rating Forbes Advisor Rating TX Bar Association Status Year Admitted to TX Bar Law School Attended Learn More CTA text Learn more CTA below text

Frank L. Branson Active 1969 • Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

Russell W. Budd Active 1979 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Robert D. Crain Active 1994 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Anne M. Johnson Active 1995 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Tim Newsom Active 1992 • Texas Tech University School of Law

Andrew L. Payne Active 1994 • Baylor Law

Todd Ramsey Active 1996 • Baylor Law

Linda Turley Active 1983 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Texas Personal Injury Laws

Texas personal injury laws aren’t the same as they are in every other state. If you need to file a personal injury lawsuit in the Lone Star State, you should contact a great personal injury lawyer—like those listed in this article—as soon as you can.

Waiting to talk to an attorney can mean missing out on any chance of recovery at all. An experienced personal injury attorney will be able to guide you through all the specifics of Texas law, but here’s just a few ways that Texas laws are unique.

Statute of Limitations in Dallas

You’ve heard that everything’s bigger in Texas. Well, not statutes of limitations.

You have to file a personal injury case within two years of the initial injury or you won’t be able to recover at all.

If you were injured by someone who worked for the government—including employees of Dallas or Fort Worth or any of the other towns, cities or counties around the Dallas area—you may have even less time. Some Texas cities require you to give notice within 45 days of the injury if it was caused by a city employee.

Determining Fault in Dallas

There are a few different rules used to decide fault. One of the most common is used in Texas, called “modified comparative negligence.”

This rule deals with how courts will award damages when both parties are partially to blame for the injury. Imagine a car accident with $10,000 of damages to your vehicle. At trial, you were found to be 10% at fault and the other driver 90% at fault. In Texas, you will be awarded only $9,000 (after reducing your award by the percent you were at fault).

Importantly, though, if the other driver countersued for $20,000 in damages to their car and the jury finds them more than 50% responsible for the accident, this bars them from recovering anything.

This is different from states that use the regular comparative negligence rule, where the other driver would be allowed to recover 10% of their damages, getting back $2,000 of the $9,000 they had to pay you.

Some states use a rule called contributory negligence that is even more strict. In these states, you are not allowed to sue for anything at all if you were even 1% responsible for the accident.

Caps on Medical Malpractice Awards in Texas

Texas has put caps on how much juries can award plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases. These caps only apply to non-economic damages, however. Any treatment costs or lost wages are capped, but non-economic damages like pain and suffering are capped at $250,000 per defendant.

There is also a cap on medical malpractice wrongful death. It was initially set at $500,000 and is indexed for inflation, making it currently around $2 million.

Looking To Speak With an Accident Lawyer? Find One Near You

Get Your Free Consultation From a Lawyer Near You.

How to Find the Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Dallas, TX

There are many types of personal injury lawyers. Some specialize in car accidents, while others specialize in workers’ compensation or class action lawsuit injuries. As you shop to find a personal injury lawyer in Dallas, you want to make sure that you choose a lawyer who has the experience for your accident type. You’ll also want a lawyer who’s professional, affordable and well-respected.

Most personal injury lawyers offer a free consultation. Here’s a list of what you should be asking.

What Type of Experience Do They Have?

Before you go any further in a consultation, ask the attorney about their experience with your type of injury. If you were in a car accident, you want a lawyer specializing in car accidents. If you were injured at work, get a lawyer with experience in workers’ compensation claims and labor laws. If you were hurt when a product malfunctioned, you want a lawyer with experience in product liability cases. Finding someone who has the experience means they will understand what needs to happen with your case. They’ll be able to navigate legal hurdles, medical access and insurance coverage on your behalf.

How Do They Communicate With Clients?

When you are injured in an accident, you can feel left out on an island alone with a lot of frustration and confusion. Good communication helps you feel like the process is working and that you have a team on your side. Talk to the lawyer about their communication process. Because personal injury cases can take a long time, look for an attorney with a regular schedule of communication with you when progress is slow. Of course, you want a lawyer to communicate with you quickly when there are timely notices that you need to review and address.

How Expensive Are They?

Personal injury attorneys usually work on contingency rather than charging an hourly fee. This means they get a percentage of your settlement and don’t get anything if you don’t get a dime. When it comes to their fee, look for someone who falls within the normal range of contingency fees. Dallas personal injury lawyers usually charge between 33% and 40%. For a lawyer with a lot of experience, the higher contingency fee may be worth it since they typically negotiate a higher settlement.

What Percentage of Their Business Comes From Attorney Referrals?

This is not an obvious question, but it’s an important one. You want a lawyer who is respected by their peers. Being referred to by other lawyers who are willing to stake their own reputation on how good a personal injury attorney performs is a good indication of skill. Good attorneys will also give you references to talk to that will help you set better expectations about the process and success rate of the lawyer.

How Professional Is Their Office?

This isn’t a question you’ll ask the lawyer but is, instead, a sense that you get at your first consultation. You want someone who comes across as organized and on top of all the details of their clients’ cases. A tidy, well-run office is a good sign that the lawyer is not only competent and capable, but has the bandwidth to take on another client.

Methodology

To come up with the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Dallas in 2023, Forbes Advisor considered many factors. Forbes Advisor’s mathematical module considers and weighs the information collected to calculate a specific rating and reviews these results to find the best attorneys in a given practice area.

Within the model, we take into account factors that legal professionals and consumers value in an attorney’s qualifications. After assigning weighted scores to hundreds of data points, we narrowed the field down to our top choices based on:

  • Legal experience
  • Special licenses & certifications
  • Ethics and bar disciplinary measures
  • Legal thought leadership
  • Education & employment background
  • Scholarly lectures & writings
  • Awards & honors

Forbes Advisor collects public data from a variety of sources, including state bar associations, court records and other published sources on the internet. This information should not be considered comprehensive, however. It might not include additional relevant information on an attorney’s legal skills and experience.

Each lawyer listed here has their own merits. Bear in mind that our list relates to these lawyers’ legal backgrounds, but does not evaluate their personalities or their knowledge of the law. One attorney may be more suitable than another for your specific legal situation.

One thing that can’t be quantified, though, is the rapport you establish with your attorney. Personality goes a long way when teaming up with an attorney, especially when going through a potentially difficult legal situation. These rankings should serve as a reference and potential starting point in your search for the right lawyer for you and your legal concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What percentage do most personal injury lawyers take?

Why do most personal injury cases settle?

Do I have to accept a personal injury settlement?

Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.

Jeffrey Johnson wrote a movie about Robin Hood time-traveling when he was six. He’s been writing ever since. With a history degree, an MFA in screenwriting, and a J.D., Jeffrey is at home writing in a variety of media and on a variety of topics. He has been a head writer and managing editor and primarily writes and edits on legal and insurance topics.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Attempted Carjacking Foiled by Good Samaritan

A man who visited a shopping strip in Dallas off Inwood Road, near the affluent Park Cities community, is likely thanking his lucky North Texas stars after a good Samaritan prevented an apparent carjacking — or possibly worse — last Friday evening. The man had just walked out...
DALLAS, TX
Corrie Writing

Unleash Your Inner Foodie with These Dallas Street Food Finds

Dallas is a city with a vibrant and diverse food culture, and its street food scene is no exception. From BBQ brisket tacos and fried catfish po' boys to corn in a cup and Korean fried chicken, there's no shortage of delicious and unique options to try. In this article, we'll introduce you to 8 delicious street food dishes that you should try while visiting Dallas. Whether you're looking for something sweet, spicy, or savory, there's something for everyone on this list. So come hungry and explore the tasty world of Dallas street food!
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Man Behind The Loop, a 50-Mile Trail Coming Soon to Dallas

As the executive director of the Circuit Trail Conservancy, Philip Hiatt Haigh (aka P2H) is working with public and private partners to build The LOOP, a 50-mile paved trail around the heart of Dallas that will fully open in 2026. This month, one important part was slated to be approved, a leg of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail through the new Creekside Park, 1 mile south of White Rock Lake.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Galleria Dallas | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

One of the best malls in Dallas and one of the must-sees for shopaholics is Galleria Dallas. This mall is one of the largest in the city and has more than 150 stores. Among these you will find the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores. There are also good fashion brands like Michael Kors, Banana Republic and Lucky Brand as well as Club Monaco and Abercrombie. You can also go shopping in the boutiques of the luxury firms Gucci and Louis Vuitton or in the most famous fast fashion brands such as the Spanish Zara or Forever 21.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Whistleblowers | ‘It’s a Cover Up’

Allegations of financial malfeasance at Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Department of Capital Improvement in 2016 prompted an internal investigation conducted by experienced investigator Andrea Whelan of the district’s Office of Internal Audit. Her 30-page draft report on the allegations, completed in late 2017, concluded that at least...
DALLAS, TX
Fast Casual

Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW

Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

3 dead, 2 injured in Far North Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Three people are dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Far North Dallas apartment complex. Officers arrived at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road just west of the Central Expressway around 4:40 a.m. Friday. They found five gunshot victims, including some in a car.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Fails to Pick up Dallas Trash

Dallas residents say the City has failed to pick up their trash over the holiday season, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the streets. A trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5 was intended to improve collection route efficiency, but residents of De Maggio Avenue near Fair Park said Monday that the City did not collect trash on their street for the entire month of December.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

FedEx Driver Killed in Dallas Crash

A FedEx truck driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 635 in North Dallas, reported NBC 5 DFW. The crash closed the eastbound lane that afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. along the LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, said a Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Hidden History of Racism Unveiled at Dallas Fair Park

The sometimes hidden history of racism was unveiled for all to see with an exhibit called "Fair Park Uprooted" in the Music Hall lobby Thursday. The Fair Park experience for Black people was much different than for whites over the years. Black people had to sit in the Music Hall...
DALLAS, TX
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy