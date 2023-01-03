Best Personal Injury Lawyers In Dallas (2023)

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, they say. That’s become more and more true about the Dallas metro area over the years. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area now has a population in excess of six million, making it the fifth biggest metropolitan area in the country (right behind Houston).

That’s six million people who could potentially experience an injury accident—and then be in need of great personal injury lawyers in Dallas. We’ve done the hard work of crunching the numbers in case you need to find one of the best personal injury attorneys in Dallas, so whether you’re simply curious or need to find representation, you’ve come to the right place.

To come up with the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Dallas in 2023, Forbes Advisor considered many options. Our editorial team uses a mathematical module that considers and weights the information collected to calculate a specific rating. (See our methodology section below for a detailed breakdown of how we selected the attorneys on our list.)

Debbie Dudley Branson

Frank L. Branson Active 1969 • Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

Russell W. Budd Active 1979 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Robert D. Crain Active 1994 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Anne M. Johnson Active 1995 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Tim Newsom Active 1992 • Texas Tech University School of Law

Andrew L. Payne Active 1994 • Baylor Law

Todd Ramsey Active 1996 • Baylor Law

Linda Turley Active 1983 • University of Texas at Austin School of Law

Texas Personal Injury Laws

Texas personal injury laws aren’t the same as they are in every other state. If you need to file a personal injury lawsuit in the Lone Star State, you should contact a great personal injury lawyer—like those listed in this article—as soon as you can.

Waiting to talk to an attorney can mean missing out on any chance of recovery at all. An experienced personal injury attorney will be able to guide you through all the specifics of Texas law, but here’s just a few ways that Texas laws are unique.

Statute of Limitations in Dallas

You’ve heard that everything’s bigger in Texas. Well, not statutes of limitations.

You have to file a personal injury case within two years of the initial injury or you won’t be able to recover at all.

If you were injured by someone who worked for the government—including employees of Dallas or Fort Worth or any of the other towns, cities or counties around the Dallas area—you may have even less time. Some Texas cities require you to give notice within 45 days of the injury if it was caused by a city employee.

Determining Fault in Dallas

There are a few different rules used to decide fault. One of the most common is used in Texas, called “modified comparative negligence.”

This rule deals with how courts will award damages when both parties are partially to blame for the injury. Imagine a car accident with $10,000 of damages to your vehicle. At trial, you were found to be 10% at fault and the other driver 90% at fault. In Texas, you will be awarded only $9,000 (after reducing your award by the percent you were at fault).

Importantly, though, if the other driver countersued for $20,000 in damages to their car and the jury finds them more than 50% responsible for the accident, this bars them from recovering anything.

This is different from states that use the regular comparative negligence rule, where the other driver would be allowed to recover 10% of their damages, getting back $2,000 of the $9,000 they had to pay you.

Some states use a rule called contributory negligence that is even more strict. In these states, you are not allowed to sue for anything at all if you were even 1% responsible for the accident.

Caps on Medical Malpractice Awards in Texas

Texas has put caps on how much juries can award plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases. These caps only apply to non-economic damages, however. Any treatment costs or lost wages are capped, but non-economic damages like pain and suffering are capped at $250,000 per defendant.

There is also a cap on medical malpractice wrongful death. It was initially set at $500,000 and is indexed for inflation, making it currently around $2 million.

How to Find the Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Dallas, TX

There are many types of personal injury lawyers. Some specialize in car accidents, while others specialize in workers’ compensation or class action lawsuit injuries. As you shop to find a personal injury lawyer in Dallas, you want to make sure that you choose a lawyer who has the experience for your accident type. You’ll also want a lawyer who’s professional, affordable and well-respected.

Most personal injury lawyers offer a free consultation. Here’s a list of what you should be asking.

What Type of Experience Do They Have?

Before you go any further in a consultation, ask the attorney about their experience with your type of injury. If you were in a car accident, you want a lawyer specializing in car accidents. If you were injured at work, get a lawyer with experience in workers’ compensation claims and labor laws. If you were hurt when a product malfunctioned, you want a lawyer with experience in product liability cases. Finding someone who has the experience means they will understand what needs to happen with your case. They’ll be able to navigate legal hurdles, medical access and insurance coverage on your behalf.

How Do They Communicate With Clients?

When you are injured in an accident, you can feel left out on an island alone with a lot of frustration and confusion. Good communication helps you feel like the process is working and that you have a team on your side. Talk to the lawyer about their communication process. Because personal injury cases can take a long time, look for an attorney with a regular schedule of communication with you when progress is slow. Of course, you want a lawyer to communicate with you quickly when there are timely notices that you need to review and address.

How Expensive Are They?

Personal injury attorneys usually work on contingency rather than charging an hourly fee. This means they get a percentage of your settlement and don’t get anything if you don’t get a dime. When it comes to their fee, look for someone who falls within the normal range of contingency fees. Dallas personal injury lawyers usually charge between 33% and 40%. For a lawyer with a lot of experience, the higher contingency fee may be worth it since they typically negotiate a higher settlement.

What Percentage of Their Business Comes From Attorney Referrals?

This is not an obvious question, but it’s an important one. You want a lawyer who is respected by their peers. Being referred to by other lawyers who are willing to stake their own reputation on how good a personal injury attorney performs is a good indication of skill. Good attorneys will also give you references to talk to that will help you set better expectations about the process and success rate of the lawyer.

How Professional Is Their Office?

This isn’t a question you’ll ask the lawyer but is, instead, a sense that you get at your first consultation. You want someone who comes across as organized and on top of all the details of their clients’ cases. A tidy, well-run office is a good sign that the lawyer is not only competent and capable, but has the bandwidth to take on another client.

Methodology

To come up with the Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Dallas in 2023, Forbes Advisor considered many factors. Forbes Advisor’s mathematical module considers and weighs the information collected to calculate a specific rating and reviews these results to find the best attorneys in a given practice area.

Within the model, we take into account factors that legal professionals and consumers value in an attorney’s qualifications. After assigning weighted scores to hundreds of data points, we narrowed the field down to our top choices based on:

Legal experience

Special licenses & certifications

Ethics and bar disciplinary measures

Legal thought leadership

Education & employment background

Scholarly lectures & writings

Awards & honors

Forbes Advisor collects public data from a variety of sources, including state bar associations, court records and other published sources on the internet. This information should not be considered comprehensive, however. It might not include additional relevant information on an attorney’s legal skills and experience.

Each lawyer listed here has their own merits. Bear in mind that our list relates to these lawyers’ legal backgrounds, but does not evaluate their personalities or their knowledge of the law. One attorney may be more suitable than another for your specific legal situation.

One thing that can’t be quantified, though, is the rapport you establish with your attorney. Personality goes a long way when teaming up with an attorney, especially when going through a potentially difficult legal situation. These rankings should serve as a reference and potential starting point in your search for the right lawyer for you and your legal concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.

Jeffrey Johnson wrote a movie about Robin Hood time-traveling when he was six. He’s been writing ever since. With a history degree, an MFA in screenwriting, and a J.D., Jeffrey is at home writing in a variety of media and on a variety of topics. He has been a head writer and managing editor and primarily writes and edits on legal and insurance topics.