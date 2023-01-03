Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)

6 DAYS AGO