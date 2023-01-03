ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best vitamin C for kids

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is important for your child’s good health and development. If your child isn’t getting enough vitamin C from food, consider a supplement. And to ensure your child makes taking their vitamin C supplement a part of their routine, choose a great-tasting option like Garden of Life Kids Immune Support Gummies with vitamin C that they’ll enjoy taking.
Best pre-workout

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many people take pre-workouts before they hit the gym to help increase their energy and motivation. This can lead to better results and, potentially, help you reach your conditioning goals more quickly. Anytime you are taking a supplement, it is...
Raj guleria

Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits

Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?

A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
msn.com

Ask an expert: how many walnuts should we consume each day

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Seven whole shelled nuts is the recommended amount of walnuts per day. The side effects of eating too many walnuts can be bloating or loosened stool, and weight gain. → See more questions and expert...
HealthDay

Doctors' Group Updates Guidelines on Treating Osteoporosis

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans born in the baby boomer generation are already finding out, bone loss is a common sign of aging. And now experts at the American College of Physicians (ACP) — one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors — is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bones.
maloriesadventures.com

The Correlation Between Travel and Mental Health

Experts recommend traveling to boost your mental health. The reason is not only because it can help you relax and forget about your daily responsibilities, even for just a few days. According to numerous studies, your brain will be happier when exploring different places. There are numerous reasons for this benefit. To give you a better view, here are the ways travel affects your mental health.

