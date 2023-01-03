ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Bertinelli says she’s ‘free’ on first New Year’s Day since Tom Vitale divorce

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 5 days ago

Valerie Bertinelli is kickstarting 2023 with a clean slate.

The Food Network star said she finally feels “free” after finalizing her divorce from Tom Vitale, saying there’s “so much to look forward to.”

“This new year’s day is coming in so much happier than last year’s,” Bertinelli captioned her Instagram post .

“From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful.”

“I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life,” the mom of one added.

In the post, the actress could be seen dancing along to Taylor Swift’s 2014 track “Clean.”

“I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it! ✨Happy New Year✨Love you,” Bertinelli concluded her post.

The “Hot In Cleveland” star, 62, finalized her divorce from Vitale back in November.

In the clip, Valerie Bertinelli could be seen dancing along to Taylor Swift’s 2014 track “Clean.”
The “One Day at a Time” alum agreed to pay her ex-husband $2.2 million as part of their divorce proceedings, Page Six reported in November. The massive sum is an addition to the $500,000 she already transferred to him on May 24, 2022.

Bertinelli met financial planner and entrepreneur Vitale — also CEO of e-commerce company Veebow — in 2004 and got engaged in March 2010.

The pair tied the knot in January 2011. After a decade together, the “Valerie’s Home Cooking” host filed for legal separation from Vitale back in November.

Valerie Bertinelli, the Food Network star, finalized her divorce from Tom Vitale back in November.
Bertinelli was previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007. In October, the legendary rocker died from cancer at the age of 65.

The pair had one child together, son Wolf, now 31. Vitale had four of his own children from a previous marriage.

