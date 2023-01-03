Read full article on original website
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously...
Rich Russians can't easily travel overseas after Putin's invasion, so they're going on cruises at home instead
Russian cruise operators enjoyed a surge in passenger numbers of up to 40% last year following the invasion of Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end
Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll
Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man's home.Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from...
Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well over a...
UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office called Saturday for a prompt, transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said it was...
