ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday evening to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government that opponents say threaten democracy and freedoms. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously...
The Independent

Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end

Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
The Guardian

Rohingya refugees bet lives on boat crossings despite rising death toll

Hatemon Nesa recalled hugging her young daughter tightly as the cramped, broken-down boat they were sitting on drifted aimlessly. They had set off on 25 November from the squalid Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh, where they had lived since 2017, when a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee over the border.
The Independent

Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot

A 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man's home.Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from...
Citrus County Chronicle

Somalia claims al-Shabab extremists seek talks for 1st time

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government claimed Saturday that the al-Shabab extremist group has for the first time asked to open negotiations, amid a military offensive the government has described as “total war.”. There was no immediate statement by al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-affiliate that for well over a...
Citrus County Chronicle

UN rights chief calls for probe into Burkina Faso killings

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations human rights office called Saturday for a prompt, transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 28 people whose bodies were found in northwest Burkina Faso last month. Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said it was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy