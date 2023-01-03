Read full article on original website
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Snaps Back After U.S. Appeal Over Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered...
US News and World Report
'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
US News and World Report
Russian Mercenary Boss Says He Wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for Its 'Underground Cities'
LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks. Russia's grinding more than five months-long...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
US News and World Report
Australia's Albanese to Visit Papua New Guinea to Strengthen Economic, Security Ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid "friendship" in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said he would address...
US News and World Report
Crypto Firms off to Rocky Start in 2023 With Outflows, Layoffs and a Lawsuit
(Reuters) - The crypto industry's woes continued on Thursday as plunging deposits, layoffs and a lawsuit added to the tumult of 2022, which was dominated by sinking prices and high-profile bankruptcies. The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and criminal charges leveled against its founder Sam Bankman-Fried weighed...
US News and World Report
Azerbaijan Asks World Court to Order Armenia to Help Demine Contested Territories
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The World Court said on Thursday Azerbaijan had asked it to order neighbouring Armenia to stop planting landmines in territories it once occupied and to hand over information about the location of mines, booby-traps and other explosives. In its request for provisional measures in a case that...
US News and World Report
NATO Declines Serbia's Request to Deploy Its Troops in Kosovo
BELGRADE (Reuters) - NATO's mission in Kosovo, KFOR, has declined a Serbian government request to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo following a spate of clashes between Serbs and Kosovo authorities, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday. Serbia's former province of Kosovo declared independence in 2008...
US News and World Report
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma to Relinquish Control of Ant Group
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group's founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant after the firm's shareholders agreed to implement a series of adjustments that will see him give up most of his voting rights, the group said on Saturday. The move marks another big development...
US News and World Report
Tesla Slashes Prices in China, Other Asian Markets as Sales Stumble
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, fuelling forecasts of a wider price war amid weaker demand in the world's largest autos market. The U.S. automaker also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles...
US News and World Report
Protesters Clash With Police at COVID Antigen Kit Maker Factory in China, Videos Show
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed. Online users said the protest was over wages and the layoff of several workers by the manufacturer,...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Blasts Putin’s Christmas Cease-Fire Proposal as ‘Cynical Trap’
Ukraine responded with disgust Thursday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a 36-hour cease-fire to mark Orthodox Christmas, blasting what was billed as an act of benevolence as nothing more than a “cynical trap.”. [. READ:. Russian Setbacks in Ukraine Set Tone for 2023 ]. A...
US News and World Report
Twitter Further Cuts Staff Overseeing Global Content Moderation -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc made further staff cuts in the trust and safety team handling global content moderation and in the unit related to hate speech and harassment, Bloomberg news reported on Saturday. At least a dozen more cuts on Friday night affected workers in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices,...
US News and World Report
Biden Says U.S. Economy Headed to 'New Plateau,' Amid Recession Fears
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead. While investors, many economists and some CEOs have...
US News and World Report
Moscow Ends Self-Proclaimed Ceasefire, Vows to Press Ahead in Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia's overnight bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour. President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire...
US News and World Report
Mexican Govt Inks Deal to Buy Mexicana Airline Brand for $42 Million, Union Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Mexican government signed a deal with several aviation unions Friday to purchase the brand of the defunct Mexicana airline for 811.1 million Mexican pesos ($42.41 million), a union spokesman told Reuters. The deal includes rights to use the airline's brand and the purchase of two buildings,...
US News and World Report
GM Wants U.S. Treasury to Reconsider Tax Credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said Friday it wants the U.S. Treasury to reconsider classification of GM's electric Cadillac Lyriq to allow it to qualify for federal tax credits. The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service did not classify the Lyriq as an SUV, meaning its retail price cannot be above $55,000...
