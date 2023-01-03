ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield

New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.

This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23

Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West.
