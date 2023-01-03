New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO