dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Spars With FTX Debtors Over Seized Robinhood Shares Valued at Over $460,000,000

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is fighting with FTX debtors over hundreds of millions of dollars worth of seized Robinhood shares. Court documents reveal that Bankman-Fried’s legal team says the shares are needed to fund the ex-billionaire’s defense while FTX debtors, such as crypto lender BlockFi, have filed a motion staking a claim to them as a part of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings.
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
u.today

XRP Listed by Major Exchange

BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
cryptoslate.com

DOJ will seize FTX’s disputed Robinhood shares

U.S. authorities will take control of Robinhood shares that are under dispute by FTX-related parties, according to various reports on Jan. 4. Those reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) either has seized or is currently seizing Robinhood shares related to FTX. During a hearing, counsel for the...

