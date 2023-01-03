Read full article on original website
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
Regulators in the Bahamas back their estimate on $3.5 billion in seized FTX crypto assets, saying the exchange's counter-claim of $296 million is due to 'incomplete information'
Regulators in the Bahamas on Monday pushed back against FTX's claim that the seized crypto was worth just $296 million.
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
FTX customers file class action to lay claim to dwindling assets
Dec 27 (Reuters) - FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company's holdings of digital assets belong to customers.
FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
One of the world's largest bitcoin miners will shut off thousands of mining rigs tied to bankrupt Celsius as part of the firms' bankruptcy proceedings
Core Scientific will shut down thousands of bitcoin mining rigs tied to Celsius. Core Scientific says the mining rigs are costing the firm $2 million in revenue per month, per court filings. Both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year amid the crypto bear market. One of the world's...
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Sam Bankman-Fried Spars With FTX Debtors Over Seized Robinhood Shares Valued at Over $460,000,000
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is fighting with FTX debtors over hundreds of millions of dollars worth of seized Robinhood shares. Court documents reveal that Bankman-Fried’s legal team says the shares are needed to fund the ex-billionaire’s defense while FTX debtors, such as crypto lender BlockFi, have filed a motion staking a claim to them as a part of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
Robert Kiyosaki Buying More Bitcoin — Warns SEC Regulations Will Crush Most Cryptocurrencies
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has revealed why he is buying more bitcoin. He warned that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations will “crush” most other cryptocurrencies. Robert Kiyosaki Buys More Bitcoin, Warns About SEC Regulations Crushing Crypto Tokens.
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
DOJ will seize FTX’s disputed Robinhood shares
U.S. authorities will take control of Robinhood shares that are under dispute by FTX-related parties, according to various reports on Jan. 4. Those reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) either has seized or is currently seizing Robinhood shares related to FTX. During a hearing, counsel for the...
