ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Transfer latest: Chelsea to step up Mudryk push, Southampton close to Orsic

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CB5vx_0k1fYDC500
Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk in action against Real Madrid in October.

Chelsea will step up attempts to hijack Arsenal’s bid for Mykhailo Mudryk by holding talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over the winger on Wednesday.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Mudryk after making a second offer of £44.2m plus add-ons. But Chelsea are interested in the Ukraine international and it is understood negotiations are moving in the right direction. Talks are due to continue with Shakhtar’s director of football, Darijo Srna, in London.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be attractive to Mudryk, who appears to have his heart set on Arsenal. However, Shakhtar have been holding out for £85m and Arsenal are yet to go that high. Chelsea could muscle in by offering more money.

Chelsea are continuing to try to sign the Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández from Benfica. Fernández has angered Benfica by returning to Argentina without their permission and told the club again on Tuesday that he does not want to play for them again.

The 21-year-old is desperate to move to Stamford Bridge. Benfica are trying to hold on to him until the summer but are likely to let him go if Chelsea make an offer, spread over three instalments, of €127m (£111.9m).

Chelsea maintain that they do not want to overpay for Fernández. They are happy to walk away and resume negotiations in the summer if a fee cannot be agreed.

Leeds have signed the Austria defender Max Wöber from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee that could reach €20m (£17.7m) with add-ons. The 24-year-old, who can operate at centre-back and left-back, played under Jesse Marsch at Salzburg and is Leeds’s first January signing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOhzW_0k1fYDC500
The defender Max Wöber signs for Leeds from RB Salzburg. Photograph: Leeds United

Leeds said: “He now links up once again with head coach Jesse Marsch along with his former Salzburg teammates Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen. Wöber will wear the No 39 shirt during his time at Leeds and could feature for the first time in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Cardiff.”

Wöber, who has 13 Austria caps, started at Rapid Vienna and joined Ajax in 2017 before moving to Sevilla, initially on loan, in early 2019. He became the Austrian Bundesliga’s most expensive signing in August 2019 when joining Salzburg and made 125 appearances for the club, winning the Austrian league and cup double three times in a row.

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Croatia forward Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb as Nathan Jones attempts to strengthen the Premier League’s bottom side. A fee of around £7.5m for the 30-year-old, who scored in Croatia’s victory over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the World Cup, is expected to be agreed in the coming days.

Southampton have also been linked with a move for 20-year-old midfielder Carlos Alcaraz from Racing in Argentina. The midfielder is expected to cost around £17m but has also been heavily scouted by Wolves.

Leicester have expressed an interest in signing Martin Dubravka after Newcastle terminated the goalkeeper’s loan move to Manchester United early. Newcastle have been tracking both Youri Tielemens and James Maddison and may attempt to include the Slovakia international to strike a deal this month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gianluca Vialli obituary

Gianluca Vialli, who has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, became the first Italian to manage a top-flight English football club when he took over at Chelsea in 1998, guiding them to FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup trophies. However, he will be better remembered for his playing career as a dynamic, intelligent and versatile forward at Sampdoria and Juventus, as well as for Italy, with whom he won 59 caps between 1985 and 1992.
The Guardian

Ousmane Dembélé sinks Atlético Madrid to send Barcelona clear at top

Barcelona went three points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday with a 1-0 away win at Atlético Madrid, thanks to a first-half goal from Ousmane Dembélé. Rivals and second-placed Real Madrid suffered 2-1 defeat at Villarreal on Saturday, giving Barça the chance to seize the advantage in the league after 16 rounds.
The Guardian

FA investigates alleged homophobic chanting aimed at Frank Lampard

The Football Association has launched an investigation into homophobic chanting which was heard during Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Everton on Friday night. The chant was seemingly directed at Everton’s manager, Frank Lampard, during the second half of the match at Old Trafford, referencing his long association with Chelsea where he was both a player and manager.
The Guardian

Dean Campbell’s late FA Cup stunner for Stevenage knocks out Aston Villa

Stevenage could only name six substitutes but two of them, Jamie Reid and Dean Campbell, scored the goals, in the 88th and 90th minutes, that enabled the League Two title chasers to pull off the shock of all the shocks in this remarkable FA Cup third round and come from behind to beat seven-times winners Aston Villa, 59 places above them in football’s pecking order.
The Guardian

Kenyan police arrest suspect over killing of LGBTQ+ activist

Police investigating the death of an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk have arrested a suspect, they said. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40km (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18 her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

‘You will get it wrong … but you can’t make it worse’: 16 ways to talk to people who are grieving

‘So, where do your parents live?” Um … Your heart pauses for a second. You clench your drink. You take a breath in … Oh, they’re still looking at you – you haven’t said anything yet. So … yeah … Should you go into it? Where are you? Should you lie? How bad is today? Can you speak the truth without your voice cracking? Are they in the club? Would they notice if you ran away now? Yeah, so … It’s been too long. Just say something. Just start with the truth.
The Guardian

Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules

A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
The Guardian

US announces new $3.75bn aid package for Ukraine and its neighbors

The White House has announced a new $3.75bn military assistance package to help Ukraine and its neighbors on Nato’s eastern flank as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armored vehicles for Ukraine. The armored carrier is...
The Guardian

Younger girls increasingly presenting to Australian hospitals in mental distress

Younger girls are increasingly attending emergency departments in mental distress or having self-harmed, Australian doctors say, while young women have the highest increase in antidepressant use. Two new studies published in the Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry reveal alarming levels of mental illness among young people, particularly teenage...
The Guardian

The Guardian

547K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy