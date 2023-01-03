SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...

