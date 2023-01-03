ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

sfstandard.com

Advocates Say San Francisco Violated Homeless Sweeps Ban

Attorneys for homeless individuals and homelessness advocates filed a motion in court late Friday over San Francisco clearing homeless camps despite a judge’s order temporarily banning the practice. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order on Dec. 23 that prohibits city departments from removing tents and taking...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
alcoda.org

Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Announces DA’s Executive Leadership Team to Deliver on Justice Reform

OAKLAND, CA — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price announced today her Executive Leadership Team, with a proven record of leading justice reforms, including Chief Assistant District Attorneys Otis Bruce Jr. and Royl L. Roberts. Mr. Bruce, a career prosecutor, recently retired as Marin County’s Assistant District Attorney,...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is the Titanic. It believes it cannot sink

Mayor London Breed shared this week that San Francisco is anticipating a budget gap deficit of $728 million over the next two fiscal years as The City’s commercial real estate market continues to suffer from remote work and the depletion of federal aid. In addition, San Francisco is also expecting business taxes to decline by $179.3 million over the next two fiscal years. Salt in the wound is the decline of property taxes, which is expected to drop by $261 million. In response to these...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Schools Stayed Open During the Storm. Was That the Right Call?

In response to this week’s storm, which caused at least three deaths, flooding and lengthy power outages, several Bay Area schools cut things short on Wednesday and closed altogether on Thursday. The South San Francisco Unified School District decided on Wednesday to close all schools on Thursday, as did...
VALLEJO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race

The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
CBS San Francisco

Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community

SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
DALY CITY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Oakland Residents Displaced By Storm Still Unable to Return Home

Several Oakland residents displaced from their homes during the storm — including from trees falling down this week and from flooding on New Year’s Eve — are still stuck in hotel rooms. A group of families, including some with schoolchildren, from a Coliseum neighborhood apartment building reportedly don't know the conditions of their homes or vehicles, and aren't sure when they can return. [KRON4]
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA

