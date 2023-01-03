Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
sfstandard.com
Advocates Say San Francisco Violated Homeless Sweeps Ban
Attorneys for homeless individuals and homelessness advocates filed a motion in court late Friday over San Francisco clearing homeless camps despite a judge’s order temporarily banning the practice. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order on Dec. 23 that prohibits city departments from removing tents and taking...
San Francisco deli owner calls out inaction on opioid crisis as drug dens take over city
The owner of a delicatessen in San Francisco sounded off on "Jesse Watters Primetime" as California's homelessness and opioid crises continue to worsen.
alcoda.org
Alameda County District Attorney’s Office Announces DA’s Executive Leadership Team to Deliver on Justice Reform
OAKLAND, CA — Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price announced today her Executive Leadership Team, with a proven record of leading justice reforms, including Chief Assistant District Attorneys Otis Bruce Jr. and Royl L. Roberts. Mr. Bruce, a career prosecutor, recently retired as Marin County’s Assistant District Attorney,...
San Francisco is the Titanic. It believes it cannot sink
Mayor London Breed shared this week that San Francisco is anticipating a budget gap deficit of $728 million over the next two fiscal years as The City’s commercial real estate market continues to suffer from remote work and the depletion of federal aid. In addition, San Francisco is also expecting business taxes to decline by $179.3 million over the next two fiscal years. Salt in the wound is the decline of property taxes, which is expected to drop by $261 million. In response to these...
KTVU FOX 2
Recount possible in Oakland school board election
In Alameda County, there's some confusion over who will be Oakland's next school board director in District 4. There may be a recount after an error by the registrar's office.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
sfstandard.com
SF Schools Stayed Open During the Storm. Was That the Right Call?
In response to this week’s storm, which caused at least three deaths, flooding and lengthy power outages, several Bay Area schools cut things short on Wednesday and closed altogether on Thursday. The South San Francisco Unified School District decided on Wednesday to close all schools on Thursday, as did...
californiaglobe.com
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
californiaglobe.com
Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
Oakland North
‘Guess what I just found out — I won the election’: counting error puts Hutchinson on top in OUSD race
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has acknowledged a mistake in the way votes were tallied in November, leading to a change in the District 4 Oakland Unified School District election outcome. Mike Hutchinson, who seemingly came in last place, actually won, Hutchinson announced on Facebook Dec. 28. That day,...
Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community
SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
SFist
Saturday Links: Oakland Residents Displaced By Storm Still Unable to Return Home
Several Oakland residents displaced from their homes during the storm — including from trees falling down this week and from flooding on New Year’s Eve — are still stuck in hotel rooms. A group of families, including some with schoolchildren, from a Coliseum neighborhood apartment building reportedly don't know the conditions of their homes or vehicles, and aren't sure when they can return. [KRON4]
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
NBC Bay Area
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
What Was I Thinking??? My Wife’s SFO United Club Review
When Sharon took a solo trip to California, she flew home from San Francisco on a red-eye with an 11 PM departure time. Through the kindness of an acquaintance, she had access to a United Club. I kindly asked her if she would take pictures and write about the club.
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
