Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
How ‘Borat 2’ Director Jason Woliner Made ‘Paul T. Goldman,’ TV’s Strangest Show
There’s weird, there’s bizarre, and then there’s Paul T. Goldman, subject and star of Paul T. Goldman, a Peacock docuseries that attempts to unravel the mystery of its protagonist and his claim that his ex-wife Audrey Munson is a prostitute-turned-madame who’s a member of an international sex-trafficking ring.
Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch Celebrates 25 Years of Close-Ups on Rising Filmmaker Stars
On the heels of crowning the class of 2023, Variety is marking 25 years of keeping a keen eye on the next generation of filmmakers with our annual 10 Directors to Watch franchise. Over the past quarter-century, the editorial initiative has cast an important career spotlight on such future boldface-name directors as Alfonso Cuaron, Christopher Nolan, Ava DuVernay, Wes Anderson, Chloé Zhao, Barry Jenkins, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Steve McQueen, Taika Waititi, Cary Fukunaga, Kasi Lemmons, Michael Winterbottom, Sarah Polley, Catherine Hardwicke, Lulu Wang, Jay Chandrasekhar, David Gordon Green and Fernando Meirelles. The scouting for 10 Directors to Watch goes on all year among...
Daily Beast
The Uproarious Lullaby Scene That Will Sell You on ‘M3GAN’
By now, you’ve surely heard about just how absurd M3GAN—the movie about a malicious robot doll who sings, dances, and rips off little boys’ ears—is. There’s been lots of talk about Allison Williams’ stellar performance (with plenty of fantastic profiles of the Girls star), as well as the “Penny Nickel Dime” girl (Jenna Davis), who voices M3GAN herself. But in the film, M3GAN does something completely wild that deserves to own the conversation. And it’s via a lullaby she sings to her “best friend” Cady (Violet McGraw).
‘Vikings’ Star Travis Fimmel Has ‘No Idea’ Why He Became an Actor: ‘To Be Honest, It’s Not My Thing’
Former 'Vikings' star Travis Fimmel revealed he has "no idea" why he became an actor since he hates being the center of attention in real life.
Daily Beast
Owen Roizman, ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ Cinematographer, Dead at 86
Cinematographer Owen Roizman, known for his work on The French Connection and The Exorcist, has died at 86 following a long battle with an illness, the American Society of Cinematographers announced Saturday. Roizman had been in hospice care since August, and died Friday in his Encino, California home. The born-and-raised New Yorker was nominated for five Academy Awards throughout his career, spanning his work in The French Connection, The Exorcist, Network, Tootsie and Wyatt Earp. Although he became a cinematic staple, Roizman initially wanted to be a New York Yankee, pivoting upon getting polio as a teen. He went on to produce his first feature film, Stop, in 1970, going on to create more than two dozen films through 1995, when he produced his final film, French Kiss. The renowned cinematographer was honored with an Academy Honorary Award in 2017.
Daily Beast
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Matters Now More Than Ever
If you would’ve told me in 2009 that RuPaul’s Drag Race was going to be one of the most popular reality programs of all time in 2023, I might’ve laughed in your face. The show where drag queens competing for a cash prize had to work even harder to show off their makeup skills through a Vaseline-smeared lens? The series where a ladder once lingered suspiciously in the foreground of a shot, like a leggy sixth contestant? That Drag Race?
Daily Beast
Allison Williams Deserves All the Hype in the World for ‘M3GAN’
We all know M3GAN—the singing, dancing, J.Crew-dressed robot girl—carries the new horror movie M3GAN. Life-sized humans have been dressing up and dancing like her! That plasticky smirk has landed on billboards all over the world! Her name is the title of the movie! But there’s another leading lady we also need to talk about, when it comes to Blumhouse’s picture-perfect thriller: Allison Williams.
Daily Beast
Cigars and Cry Rooms: Meet Elon Musk’s New ‘Cutthroat’ Twitter VP
Before Elon Musk made her one of his most powerful lieutenants at Twitter, Ella Irwin spent four years at Amazon, where her intensity inspired both respect and terror. The pressure was ceaseless; her emails landed at all hours. “She made me cry my first week,” a former employee told The Daily Beast. One space in the office became known as the “cry room.”
Comments / 0