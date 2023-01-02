This campus-wide initiative collected new and gently used clothing items supported NEOCH’s efforts for the homeless and unhoused community in Downtown Cleveland. CSU is happy to announce that during that short window of time, nearly 1,000 clothing items were collected—ranging from coats, jackets and winter accessories like hats, gloves and scarves, to long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts and sweaters—and just in-time for the subzero holiday weather. There were a number of children’s boots and coats that were donated as well.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO