ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csuohio.edu

A Fond Look at Our Fall 2022 Commencement, New Alumni

A Fond Look at Our Fall 2022 Commencement, New Alumni. In this first edition of CSU Matters for 2023, we look back at the Fall 2022 Commencement and the over 800 students who were conferred degrees at the afternoon ceremony held at CSU’s Wolstein Center. CSU President Laura J....
CLEVELAND, OH
csuohio.edu

Vikings Give Drive Nets Nearly 1,000 Items for Those in Need

This campus-wide initiative collected new and gently used clothing items supported NEOCH’s efforts for the homeless and unhoused community in Downtown Cleveland. CSU is happy to announce that during that short window of time, nearly 1,000 clothing items were collected—ranging from coats, jackets and winter accessories like hats, gloves and scarves, to long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts and sweaters—and just in-time for the subzero holiday weather. There were a number of children’s boots and coats that were donated as well.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy