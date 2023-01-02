Read full article on original website
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Vikings to Hit Free Agent Market for Answers
When it snows, it avalanches, and an offensive line malady currently besets the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottmann were injured on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and both men appear to be on the shelf for the long haul. Schlottmann, for certain, is out with a broken fibula, while the Vikings don’t sound optimistic — at all — about O’Neill’s injury.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
Lovie Smith wants to hand the Chicago Bears the number 1 pick
After Week 17, the Chicago Bears now have prime draft position locked down for the 2023 NFL Draft. But, just how high will they be picking? That’s the question that won’t be answered for a few days. Losing their ninth game in a row, the Bears now sit...
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans
Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation
Even though the terrifying situation regarding Damar Hamlin directly affects the Buffalo Bills more than any other team in the league, it certainly sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL and every team is having to deal with the tough situation. During his Wednesday morning press conference, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened up a Read more... The post Robert Saleh has blunt comments about Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Vikings Sign New OT after Brian O’Neill Injury
The Minnesota Vikings are down to nubbins for offensive line depth as injuries have impacted RT Brian O’Neill, C Garrett Bradbury, C Austin Schlottmann, and OT Blake Brandel in the last few weeks. Scanty offensive trenches are incredibly unfavorable for an upcoming playoff push, so Vikings general manager Kwesi...
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick
The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
