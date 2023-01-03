Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Washington Commanders: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cowboys
The Week 18 of the NFL season is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Washington Commanders Week 18 bold predictions. They will host the Dallas Cowboys at the FedEx Field on Sunday to close out their regular season. Most recently, Washington lost 24-10 to the...
Cowboys at Commanders: Connor McGovern Sick; Dallas Makes 3 New Roster Moves
A win for Dallas keeps it in the fight for the division title, meanwhile the Commanders are looking ahead to see where they will pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game
If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Another Tennessee Vols player sent a cryptic tweet and fans are worried
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent fans into a panic last week when he sent a cryptic tweet that made it seem like he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. A new NIL deal has since been announced for Wright and he deleted the tweet. The fact that...
Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs Pro-Bowler confirms what everyone suspected about Kansas City this season
The 2022 season was supposed to be the year that the Kansas City Chiefs were finally overtaken in the AFC West. After Kansas City traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and the rest of the AFC West improved (the Denver Broncos traded for Rusell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, and the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack), the expectation from many was that the Chiefs’ reign was finally over.
Cowboys at Commanders: Gallup vs. Hilton?
As recent Cowboys arrival T.Y. Hilton rapidly assimilates into the Cowboys’ offense, Michael Gallup may find himself with a reduced workload.
Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington Commanders
As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed.Photo byPedro MexicanoonUnsplash. The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful season, finishing with a 12-4 record and earning a spot in the playoffs. However, they still have a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC or win the NFC East division. Fox 4 reports that in order to do so, they must first defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and then hope that the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. The Cowboys' fate may also be tied to the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game, as the 49ers must lose for the Cowboys to secure the top seed.
Behind Enemy Lines: We preview the Dallas Cowboys with Cowboys Wire
The Washington Commanders will wrap up a once-promising 2022 NFL season Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys from FedEx Field. The Commanders were officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, while the Cowboys are still playing for a potential shot at the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed. For the third...
Sixers Rumors: The Trade Speculation Surrounding Furkan Korkmaz
Checking in on the 76ers' trade rumor mill, it seems there is some speculation surrounding the sharpshooter, Furkan Korkmaz.
Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys
Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
Cowboys Final Report (KaVontae OUT?) as Commanders Sit Stars
To some degree, the final injury practice lists released by the Cowboys and the Commanders reflect the conflicting goals.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The regular-season finale is here but it really doens't mean anything for the Giants--and that's actually a good thing.
If the Titans fire Todd Downing, there’s a perfect option to serve as the team’s next offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans have some decisions to make this offseason and one of those decisions is whether or not Todd Downing will return as the franchise’s offensive coordinator in 2023. Downing took over playcalling duties for the Titans in 2021 after serving as the team’s tight ends coach the...
Cowboys at Commanders: RBs Antonio Gibson & Jaret Patterson Moved
Antonio Gibson has been placed on injured reserve as the Commanders look to the Cowboys game ... and beyond.
Micah vs. Bosa: Cowboys Out of Top 'NFL Defensive Player' Race?
The Dallas Cowboys are having another very good season, and so is Micah Parsons. But is it good enough to win him NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
