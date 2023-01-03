As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed.Photo byPedro MexicanoonUnsplash. The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful season, finishing with a 12-4 record and earning a spot in the playoffs. However, they still have a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC or win the NFC East division. Fox 4 reports that in order to do so, they must first defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and then hope that the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. The Cowboys' fate may also be tied to the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game, as the 49ers must lose for the Cowboys to secure the top seed.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO