Philadelphia, PA

NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game

If your idea of the perfect "Star-Spangled Banner" performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NJ.com

Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
atozsports.com

Chiefs Pro-Bowler confirms what everyone suspected about Kansas City this season

The 2022 season was supposed to be the year that the Kansas City Chiefs were finally overtaken in the AFC West. After Kansas City traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, and the rest of the AFC West improved (the Denver Broncos traded for Rusell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams, and the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack), the expectation from many was that the Chiefs’ reign was finally over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Lease

Everything on the Line for Dallas Cowboys in Showdown Against against Washington Commanders

As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Cowboys still have a chance to win the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed.Photo byPedro MexicanoonUnsplash. The Dallas Cowboys have had a successful season, finishing with a 12-4 record and earning a spot in the playoffs. However, they still have a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC or win the NFC East division. Fox 4 reports that in order to do so, they must first defeat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and then hope that the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. The Cowboys' fate may also be tied to the outcome of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game, as the 49ers must lose for the Cowboys to secure the top seed.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys

Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.

