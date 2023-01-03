ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

kiowacountypress.net

New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024

(The Center Square) - New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33 percent minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Idaho partnership supports state's numerous rural communities

(Northern Rockies News Service) The Idaho Rural Partnership is among the state rural development councils still active more than 30 years after the program supporting the councils was funded in the 1990 Farm Bill. Jerry Miller, interim coordinator of the partnership, said the Idaho organization is made up of board...
IDAHO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M

(The Center Square) - Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not properly...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado to close last state-run COVID-19 testing sites this month

(The Center Square) - Colorado's 20 remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites will close on January 15 following a significant decrease in demand over the past year. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday sites have only been at 3-6 percent of capacity since November 2022, citing at-home testing availability and a decrease in the disease. The state has had over 150 community testing sites operating at its peak.
COLORADO STATE
Lootpress

Americans for Prosperity: West Virginia Should Cut Taxes

CHARLESTON, WV — Americans for Prosperity – West Virginia (AFP-WV) State Director Jason Huffman wrote an op-ed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail urging the legislature to enact “once-in-a-generation” tax cuts this session. An excerpt is below. The full op-ed is here. “Because West Virginia lawmakers have championed...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Study: gentrification and increased property values follow hurricanes

(Florida News Connection) After a hurricane, according to a new study, wealthier people tend to sweep into impacted communities, purchasing homes even at the increased purchase price following a storm. The study, "How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida," uses data from county tax assessments, the National Oceanic...
FLORIDA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15 percent in 2022

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15 percent increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
kiowacountypress.net

Farmers mix trees, crops, livestock to fight climate change

(Michigan News Connection) Michigan farmers and others are growing crops, trees and livestock on the same land to help battle climate change. The technique, known as silvopasture, helps collect the carbon responsible for global warming. Agriculture agents say silvopasture is the practice of integrating trees, forage and the grazing of domesticated animals in a mutually beneficial way.
MICHIGAN STATE
kiowacountypress.net

EPA civil cases against industrial polluters at record low

(Ohio News Connection) The Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement of federal pollution rules has plummeted. In 2022, the agency referred 88 cases to the Justice Department for civil prosecutions, the second-lowest number in more than two decades, according to an analysis by the Environmental Integrity Project. The EPA has said it's...
OHIO STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub. The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality […]
IDAHO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

December 2022 Arkansas River Report

December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas Basin snowpack remains low at 81 percent of median. Drought conditions have begun to worsen across the lower basin, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Snowpack. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 acre-feet to...
COLORADO STATE

