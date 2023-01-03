Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
programminginsider.com
Friday Ratings: ‘Fire Country’ Rises to a Series High on CBS
Adults 18-49 CBS and Fox: 0.5 rating/5 share each, ABC: 0.4/ 4, NBC: 0.3/ 3, CW: 0.1/ 1. Viewers: 3.88 million (#2), Adults 18-49: 0.5 rating/5 share (#1t) 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) Viewers: 2.74 million (#3), Adults 18-49: 0.4/ 4 (#2t) CBS. 8:00 p.m. “S.W.A.T.”. Viewers:...
programminginsider.com
Live Streaming the Ryder Cup: Where to Watch Online
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world, pitting teams from the USA and Europe against each other for the title. This year, the competition is being held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome., Italy from September 30th to 1st. If you’re looking to catch all the action from the tournament, then you’ll want to know where you can watch it online. In this blog post, we’ll look at How to watch Ryder Cup online and give you tips on how to do it.
programminginsider.com
Best New Streaming Services to Try In 2023
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. In recent years, the streaming industry has grown rapidly, with new streaming services launching almost constantly. While it is difficult to predict exactly what new services will be available in 2023, it is likely that we will see a continuation of this trend, with a variety of new options emerging to compete with existing platforms.
