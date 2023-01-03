Three Brighton companies and Livingston County are among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by The Detroit Free Press. H.H. Barnum Company was among those listed in the midsize workplace category while Lowry Solutions Inc., and Executive Wealth Management received awards in the small workplace category with 149 or fewer employees. Livingston County was among the top large workplaces with 500 or more employees.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO