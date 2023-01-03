Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Livingston County Named 2022 Top Workplace
Livingston County says a recent workplace award is a “badge of honor” and it’s “honored to be included in the prestigious list”. The County was among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by the Detroit Free Press. The awards are based solely on employee feedback. With...
whmi.com
Local Companies & County Named Top 2022 Workplaces
Three Brighton companies and Livingston County are among the 2022 Top Workplaces named by The Detroit Free Press. H.H. Barnum Company was among those listed in the midsize workplace category while Lowry Solutions Inc., and Executive Wealth Management received awards in the small workplace category with 149 or fewer employees. Livingston County was among the top large workplaces with 500 or more employees.
whmi.com
Longtime Green Oak Township Police Officer Retires
A well-known Green Oak Township Police officer recently retired after more than two decades with the department. Officer Patrick Moll officially retired this past Thursday after 25 years. A post on the department’s Facebook page in late December about Moll’s retirement has garnered over 37,000 people reached, over 900 comments...
whmi.com
Water Main Project Starts Monday In Downtown Brighton
A roughly three-month water main replacement project starts Monday in the City of Brighton and will be followed by a larger project in the spring that will modernize streets, sidewalks and infrastructure in the downtown area. The water main replacement project is on Main Street from Grand River to South...
