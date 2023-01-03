Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Huobi plans layoffs, sees outflows; SBF seeks to retain his Robinhood shares
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 6 saw Huobi announce mass layoffs. Meanwhile, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has insisted on controlling his shares of Robinhood. Plus, developments around Mt. Gox, Gopax, and Poolin and research on Bitcoin’s implied volatility. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Tron (TRX) founder Justin...
cryptoslate.com
3AC Liquidators issue subpoena to 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators have subpoenaed 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis to disclose all documents and financial information related to his collapsed hedge fund before Jan. 26. Earlier on Dec. 7, 2022, 3AC Liquidators received approval from the U.S. bankruptcy court to issue a subpoena to 3AC and its founders.
cryptoslate.com
Update: Genesis sacks 30% of workers, may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis has sacked 30% of its workers and may file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis previously laid off 20% of its workforce in August 2022, citing market conditions. In a Jan. 4 statement, Genesis CEO Derar...
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff
Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Silvergate and Genesis layoffs; Mango exploiter detained
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 5 saw two notable companies, Silvergate and Genesis, lay off a large portion of their staff. Meanwhile, authorities ordered the detention of Mango Markets hacker Avraham Eisenberg while the SEC took action against a scam called CoinDeal. Plus, new research about the behavior of Bitcoin whales.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Top 10 assets see mixed performance in flat market
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $610 million over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $819.59 billion — up 0.09% from $819.04 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased by 0.09% to $323.94 billion from $324.31 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.06% to $153.30 billion from $153.20 billion.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 registers sequential drop in Bitcoin production
Canadian Bitcoin mining firm, Hut 8 increased its Bitcoin holdings by 161 in December 2022 – a decline of 32.35% from November’s 238 Bitcoins. Further, Hut 8 mined Bitcoin at an average of 5.2 Bitcoin/day in December – a fall from the November average of 7.9 Bitcoin/day. The firm’s total Bitcoin count on December 31 stood at 9,086.
cryptoslate.com
BONK diluted market cap crashes $140M, Whitepaper link added
BONK saw over $140 million of its diluted market cap wiped over the last six hours — equating to losing roughly 35% of its total diluted market cap — according to Coinmarketcap data. The total number of BONK holders on Jan. 4, was approximately 98,000 — this number...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin super whales remain aggressive accumulators, retail sells
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a divergence between super whales and retail, with the former remaining in aggressive accumulation mode going into the new year. The Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) looks at the relative size of entities that are actively accumulating or distributing their Bitcoin holdings. The ATS metric...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Implied volatility shows only sideways movements for Bitcoin
The crypto derivatives market has grown so big in the past few years that it can be used as an indicator of future price movements. Bitcoin options have captured the crypto industry and have quickly turned into mature products whose movements have the power to sway the rest of the market.
cryptoslate.com
Pompliano and Shellenberger clash over validity of Bitcoin
Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano and author Michael Shellenberger debated the merits of cryptocurrency, with differences in opinion boiling down to contrasting outlooks on the role of government. Shellenberger is a staunch Bitcoin critic. Shellenberger likened his Bitcoin stance to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s, who recently proposed harsh legislation “leveling the playing...
cryptoslate.com
Juno advises users to ‘self-custody’ or ‘sell’ their crypto assets
Crypto firm Juno advised its customers to self-custody or sell their crypto assets due to uncertainty with its crypto partner in a Jan. 4 Twitter thread. The crypto firm advised this because it does not take personal custody of its users’ assets but relies on its crypto partner. While it did not reveal the identity of this partner, many within the community have speculated that it is Wyre.
cryptoslate.com
Twenty-Two Highlights from TRON’s Historic 2022
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 5th January, 2023, Chainwire — For TRON DAO, 2022 was a year of historic growth. Here are 22 highlights...
cryptoslate.com
Fan tokens rise by 7% following UPbit listing
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange UPbit said on Jan. 5 that it would list several fan tokens, including that of AC Milan (ACM), Atletico Madrid, Manchester City (CITY), Naples (NAP), Arsenal (AFC), Barcelona (BAR), and Inter Milan (INTER). The exchange said the initial tradings of the assets would be...
cryptoslate.com
Poolin Bitcoin mining hash rate share falls by 94% from ATH
China-based Bitcoin mining pool, Poolin, registers a record decline in hash rate share to 1% from its all-time high of 18% – a 94% decline, according to data from Glassnode. Poolin contributed 4354 blocks in the Bitcoin mining pool with a hash rate share of 8.182% if we extend the timeline to a year. But, in 2022, Bitcoin mining suffered a significant blow due to increasing mining difficulty, declining Bitcoin prices, and miners closing their businesses due to declining profitability.
cryptoslate.com
Pionex removes Huobi’s market-making funds
Singaporean crypto exchange Pionex announced that it removed Huobi’s market-making funds from its platform due to the gradually declining trading activity on the exchange. “Huobi Exchange’s trading activity on the platform has gradually decreased in recent months, and Pionex’s security team has also gradually reduced the aggregated market-making funds on the platform to maintain the financial security of Pionex users.”
cryptoslate.com
Silbert’s DCG is being investigated by DOJ, SEC over internal transactions
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have opened investigations into Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG) to examine its internal money transfers and loans, as reported by Bloomberg News. Prosecutors are looking into the transfers between the DCG, an embattled subsidiary of...
cryptoslate.com
Sports company Fanatics to sell stake in NFT firm Candy Digital
The sports collectible company Fanatics is divesting its stake in the NFT firm Candy Digital, according to reports from CNBC on Jan. 4. Candy Digital was founded in 2021 and has produced collections of NFTs for various sports leagues and groups including MLB, WWE, and NASCAR. It also branched out to produce crypto-collectibles for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” franchise in July 2021.
cryptoslate.com
Huobi sees net outflows of over $60M in 24 hours
According to Nansen, the highest outflows were from stablecoins addresses (USDT and USDC) and Ethereum (ETH) wallets with high balances. Crypto exchange Huobi saw $94.2 million in net outflows over the last seven days –$60 million (63.8%) of the outflows were recorded in the previous 24 hours — according to Nansen data.
Comments / 0