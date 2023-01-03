Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
US News and World Report
Southwest Airlines Reshuffles Senior Management Roles
(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior vice...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
US News and World Report
Russia's Aeroflot Bought 10 Boeing 777 From Russian Bank VEB - Sources
(Reuters) - An Irish lessor that sold 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot last year was a local subsidiary of state controlled Russian development bank VEB, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. State-controlled Aeroflot announced on Dec. 30 that it had bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER...
US News and World Report
With a Sale of Chinese Yuan, Russia Kicks off 2023 Forex Intervention
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said it would resume foreign currency interventions with the sale of yuan from Friday, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions. After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history over the war in Ukraine,...
US News and World Report
Germany Will Not Arm Taiwan, Senior Lawmaker Says
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Germany will not provide Taiwan with weapons and has not been asked to do so, as the situation is different from Ukraine's, a senior German lawmaker said on Wednesday while on a trip to Taipei. Democratically-ruled Taiwan, viewed by China as its own territory, has faced increased...
US News and World Report
Canada, Mexico Win Auto Rules Trade Dispute With U.S.
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and Mexico have won their challenge to the U.S. interpretation of content rules for autos under the new North American trade pact, a dispute panel ruled on Wednesday, a decision that favors parts makers north and south of the U.S. border. A year ago Canada and...
US News and World Report
Germany's Ties With China Could Change Fundamentally - SPD Leader
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday. Germany is working on a new China strategy...
US News and World Report
Philippines Top Court Voids Old South China Sea Energy Deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Supreme Court in the Philippines on Tuesday declared the country's 2005 energy exploration agreement with Chinese and Vietnamese firms was illegal, ruling the constitution does not allow foreign entities to exploit natural resources. The decision, on an agreement that expired in 2008, could complicate efforts by...
US News and World Report
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred
(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
US News and World Report
Russia to Rescue ISS Crew on Backup Rocket After Capsule Leak
(Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it would launch another Soyuz spacecraft next month to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station after their original capsule was struck by a micrometeoroid and started leaking last month. The leak came from a tiny puncture - less...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Officer Reveals Details of Rare Interaction With NATO
HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations with...
