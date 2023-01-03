Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Futures Inch Higher to Start the Week
Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading Sunday after the major averages notched their first big rally of the new trading year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 49 points, or 0.15%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.17% and 0.29%, respectively. The overnight moves...
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Higher as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. The U.S. ADP private payrolls report said employers added 235,000 jobs in December — showing a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is room for higher rates.
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
NBC Chicago
Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
NBC Chicago
Burton Malkiel on Why His Classic Investment Book, ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' Is Relevant 50 Years Later
This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0