Read full article on original website
Related
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
The US Military’s 12 Weapons of the Future
With more than three quarters of a trillion dollars spent annually, no nation has a military budget even close to the size of The United States. Over one-third of that budget goes toward research and development of weapons systems. To determine America’s future weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. Department of Defense Budget Request. […]
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
A sneaky photo taken the last time a stealth bomber was unveiled shows why some parts of the new B-21 are still under wraps
When the B-2 was unveiled in 1988, some clever journalists got a glimpse of parts of the bomber that the US Air Force didn't want to show off.
Former US Navy fighter pilot explains why TOPGUN fines aviators $5 each time they quote the iconic 1986 film 'Top Gun' starring Tom Cruise
If a TOPGUN student says they are feeling "the need for speed," it'll cost them, but probably not for the reason you think.
Business Insider
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History
Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days
Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.
WW2 Soldier Refused to Believe War is Over, Fights for 29 Years in Epic Show of Loyalty and Determination
Talk about commitment. A Taiwanese-Japanese soldier continued fighting for 29 years after WW2 had ended in 1945. According to this article , Hiroo Onoda, was sent to the Philippines during the Japanese occupation of the islands, refused to belief that the war had ended. He held out for many years with three other soldiers who had been under his command.
US pilots are testing the aging A-10 Warthog for a new kind of mission against more advanced enemies
The A-10 has a "unique capability" to carry a lot of weapons and work in austere environments, and the US Air Force is looking for new ways to use it.
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Saved 82nd Airborne Commander from Taliban Car Bomb on Last Day in Kabul
82nd Airborne Commander Major General Chris Donahue, renowned as the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan during the military withdrawal of August 2021, almost didn’t make it out and was saved from a car bomb explosion by his friends, thousands of miles away in Tel Aviv, News12 reported last week.
Comments / 1