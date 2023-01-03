Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
Damar Hamlin’s condition: Buffalo Bills player showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night against the
Texas leaders, athletes react to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's collapse
Hamlin reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce
Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
On game days, NFL teams have dozens of medical staff on site
Within seconds of his collapse during Monday night's NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was being treated by medical personnel on the field. On game days, each NFL team has several medical staff on site, including dentists, paramedics and neurotrauma specialists. They're trained to respond to any injury that can happen in a game. Dr. Robert Linton spent nearly 10 years as a field physician for the Baltimore Ravens. He's now the chief medical officer of Howard University Hospital, and he joins me now. Dr. Linton, good morning.
The on-field medical team which treated Buffalo's Damar Hamlin is being praised
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after he collapsed during a game earlier this week. The team said he has shown some improvement.
Someone sent J.J. Watt a stuffed badger as a gift
J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement from the NFL after this season last month, says he recently got something that he has never received before: a stuffed Badger -- and not the type you would find in the toy aisle.
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field
The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance. Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center – the region's only level one trauma center. It is the same facility that treated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season after he was sacked and suffered head and neck injuries during a game against the Bengals.
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 18
Despite Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins being a must-win game, the team is exercising an abundance of caution with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid his recent concussion issue. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not be a part of the...
