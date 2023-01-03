ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
HollywoodLife

Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce

Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
Connecticut Public

On game days, NFL teams have dozens of medical staff on site

Within seconds of his collapse during Monday night's NFL game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was being treated by medical personnel on the field. On game days, each NFL team has several medical staff on site, including dentists, paramedics and neurotrauma specialists. They're trained to respond to any injury that can happen in a game. Dr. Robert Linton spent nearly 10 years as a field physician for the Baltimore Ravens. He's now the chief medical officer of Howard University Hospital, and he joins me now. Dr. Linton, good morning.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
Connecticut Public

Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field

The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance. Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center – the region's only level one trauma center. It is the same facility that treated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season after he was sacked and suffered head and neck injuries during a game against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 18

Despite Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins being a must-win game, the team is exercising an abundance of caution with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid his recent concussion issue. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not be a part of the...
NEW YORK STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

