nbcboston.com
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
nbcboston.com
Gov. Maura Healey Creates Mass. Climate Office on 1st Full Day
On her first full day as governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey got to work, appointing what her office called the nation's first cabinet-level climate chief executive and meeting with the heads of other departments. Healey, who was officially sworn in on Thursday, started her day by swearing in her new...
nbcboston.com
Cellphone Data Shows Idaho Suspect in Crime Scene Area Around Time of Attack: Affidavit
Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found on a knife sheath recovered...
nbcboston.com
Baker's Public Safety Secretary Staying on the Job Under Healey
The Healey administration will retain former Gov. Charlie Baker's secretary of public safety and security, Terrence Reidy, Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday afternoon, flanked by members of her partially-filled Cabinet after their first meeting and swearing-in. "He was appointed to the position in October of 2021 and he has a...
