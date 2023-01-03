Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A sizable population of human beings are suckers for rom-coms and the number of Hollywood movies being churned out every year in the genre is proof of that. Twitter user @notjerryclayton is certainly one of them. He was lucky enough to watch a real-life moment play out before his eyes as he stopped for coffee at a cafe in Brooklyn, New York. The user, who goes by Jerry on Twitter, was alone at the cafe when one of the baristas confessed to a co-worker that she had a crush on him. Jerry conveyed the situation to his followers on Twitter, before updating them on the love story that could easily be a scene out of a movie.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO