Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Upworthy
A girl asked a barista out and a customer secretly live-tweeted the wholesome conversation
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. A sizable population of human beings are suckers for rom-coms and the number of Hollywood movies being churned out every year in the genre is proof of that. Twitter user @notjerryclayton is certainly one of them. He was lucky enough to watch a real-life moment play out before his eyes as he stopped for coffee at a cafe in Brooklyn, New York. The user, who goes by Jerry on Twitter, was alone at the cafe when one of the baristas confessed to a co-worker that she had a crush on him. Jerry conveyed the situation to his followers on Twitter, before updating them on the love story that could easily be a scene out of a movie.
25 stunning black and white pictures from history that got a renewed boost of life when colorized
From the Eiffel Tower in the middle of construction to Elvis Presley's picture, the Colorized Twitter page shows history through a vibrant lens.
Upworthy
20 people reveal the exact moment they 'decided to be gay'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated. Those opposed to homosexuality often describe being gay as a choice. Despite all evidence pointing toward the genetic, hormonal, developmental, social and cultural influences that come into play when developing an individual's sexual orientation, some folks seem intent on challenging a person's sexual orientation and reducing it to mere thought. This absurdity is exactly what Twitter user Simon H chose to call out when he shared the exact moment he "decided" to become gay and urged fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community to do the same. "So. Gays. When Y'all choose to be gay?" Simon asked in what turned out to be a viral tweet.
Upworthy
Paul Rudd becomes friends with bullied kid whose classmates wouldn’t sign his yearbook
Paul Rudd proved last year that he really cares about people with his act of kindness. A mother Cassandra Ridder posted on a parenting group that most of her child’s classmates refused to sign his yearbook which later made many high school students come to his classroom and sign his yearbook during class. Many people around the world showed support for the 11-year-old and so did, actor Paul Rudd. He sent Brody a signed Ant-Man helmet with a personal note which read, “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!,” as reported by GOD.
