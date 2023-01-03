ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sonia Diaz
4d ago

that woman is an ANTI-ANIMAL you made smart decision for you and for the cat otherwise you and your cat were living a nightmare, i don't trust the person that don't like animals but i trust an animal that don't like a person.

Reply(1)
84
Tim Gruss
4d ago

my dogs and my cats were here first and I guarantee you they will be here last. if somebody truly loves you they won't ask you to give up something that you love

Reply(2)
64
JoAnne Boren
4d ago

I would end any relationship if someone was giving me an ultimatum! She will not change her mind. Is this really the way you want to live your life?

Reply(1)
34
