Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."

20 DAYS AGO