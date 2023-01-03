Read full article on original website
Sonia Diaz
4d ago
that woman is an ANTI-ANIMAL you made smart decision for you and for the cat otherwise you and your cat were living a nightmare, i don't trust the person that don't like animals but i trust an animal that don't like a person.
Reply(1)
84
Tim Gruss
4d ago
my dogs and my cats were here first and I guarantee you they will be here last. if somebody truly loves you they won't ask you to give up something that you love
Reply(2)
64
JoAnne Boren
4d ago
I would end any relationship if someone was giving me an ultimatum! She will not change her mind. Is this really the way you want to live your life?
Reply(1)
34
Related
Man Who Spent $15,000 To Become A Dog Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'
He used the money to turn himself into a collie.
I gave my twin girls unique names – people say it’s clear we wanted boys and my kids will ‘will murder me in my sleep’
PARENTS picked unique names for their two daughters, and people were shocked by their picks, unsupportive of the adults. An anonymous Facebook post was shared on Reddit, showing the weird and questionable names that a set of parents named their children. In a Reddit post, someone shared a screenshot of...
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Upworthy
Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts
People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Upworthy
Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
Inside Nova
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
“You want me to live here?” Husband surprises wife with new house, she demands heated floors and driveway to move in
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have spent the entirety of my adult life taking care of myself. I moved out of my parents house when I was eighteen and started working right away as a server at an IHOP. I just knew that if I had gone to college right out of high school I wouldn’t have done well and flunked out, so the workforce it was.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
20-Year-Old Dies Of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' After Eating 5-Day-Old Pasta
His story can serve as a warning to others to be careful with their leftovers.
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
Woman Gives Boss Two Weeks' Notice for Christmas Because She Didn’t Know What to Get Them
Figuring out what gifts to get folks for the holidays can be a daunting experience. While you could hand over something as simple as a gift card or some cash, those types of presents can feel a bit impersonal. And depending on how many gifts you're getting for folks, all of that cash can add up.
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones
Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts. But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Comments / 70