Footage shows a two-legged fox nimbly moving through a garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.Phil and Jane Carter told the BBC they often get visited by foxes and this unique one stayed for about 45 minutes looking for food.Experts believe the animal is likely to have been disabled from birth and fed by humans."We've never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs," a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said.

