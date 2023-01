They're melting. They're melting. Mother Nature is causing problems for the Ice Castles in Upstate New York and may delay the opening date. Unfortunately, the recent warm weather and rain have hindered progress on building the magical experience in Lake George. Most of the ice and snow in December has already melted. With more warm temperatures and wet weather on the way, rebuilding will have to wait, which could delay the Ice Castle opening date.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO