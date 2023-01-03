Legislate, dammit: The new Congress is divided, but it must still govern

Today begins the 118th session of — don’t laugh — the world’s longest-running and arguably best-functioning national legislature, the two houses of the U.S. Congress. We know that as the lawmakers gather, the 100-member Senate will be controlled narrowly by Democrats and the 435-member House narrowly by Republicans. What we don’t know is who will be House speaker, second in line to succeed the president, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy twists himself into a pretzel to try to appease Trumpites on his right flank without losing endangered traditional conservatives and all-but-extinct moderates.

We hold no brief for McCarthy but fear that the split in the party of Lincoln, Reagan and now most of all Trump has the potential to limit the progress the country makes in the second half of Joe Biden’s first term. A substantial portion of Republicans, their eyes on 2024, are intent on thwarting every piece of Democrats’ agenda — while squandering precious political capital and time investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop and other such inanities.

On the economy, they can rail against inflation and spending with no practical plans to constrain it, or work with Democrats to rein in outlays and responsibly address long-term shortfalls in Social Security and Medicare.

Immigration policy remains a massive mess, especially with Trump’s ruinous and unsustainable Title 42 policy still in place. Republicans can sit back and gleefully watch fires burn, making it easier to cast Biden as an open-borders failure, or help put them out.

On foreign policy, they must mind the gap as they lean toward taking a far harder line against China — while easing up on Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

On social issues like abortion, they can keep throwing red meat to their base — or ratify the kinds of consensus protections for reproductive rights that most Americans support, while leaving some restrictions to the states.

To govern is to choose. Republicans have a bigger choice: Whether to bother trying to make tough decisions at all, or to make their chief priorities frustrating and embarrassing the sitting president.