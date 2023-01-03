ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Legislate, dammit: The new Congress is divided, but it must still govern

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Today begins the 118th session of — don’t laugh — the world’s longest-running and arguably best-functioning national legislature, the two houses of the U.S. Congress. We know that as the lawmakers gather, the 100-member Senate will be controlled narrowly by Democrats and the 435-member House narrowly by Republicans. What we don’t know is who will be House speaker, second in line to succeed the president, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy twists himself into a pretzel to try to appease Trumpites on his right flank without losing endangered traditional conservatives and all-but-extinct moderates.

We hold no brief for McCarthy but fear that the split in the party of Lincoln, Reagan and now most of all Trump has the potential to limit the progress the country makes in the second half of Joe Biden’s first term. A substantial portion of Republicans, their eyes on 2024, are intent on thwarting every piece of Democrats’ agenda — while squandering precious political capital and time investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop and other such inanities.

On the economy, they can rail against inflation and spending with no practical plans to constrain it, or work with Democrats to rein in outlays and responsibly address long-term shortfalls in Social Security and Medicare.

Immigration policy remains a massive mess, especially with Trump’s ruinous and unsustainable Title 42 policy still in place. Republicans can sit back and gleefully watch fires burn, making it easier to cast Biden as an open-borders failure, or help put them out.

On foreign policy, they must mind the gap as they lean toward taking a far harder line against China — while easing up on Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

On social issues like abortion, they can keep throwing red meat to their base — or ratify the kinds of consensus protections for reproductive rights that most Americans support, while leaving some restrictions to the states.

To govern is to choose. Republicans have a bigger choice: Whether to bother trying to make tough decisions at all, or to make their chief priorities frustrating and embarrassing the sitting president.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Elon Musk backs Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker amid Twitter and Tesla woes

Embattled Twitter boss Elon Musk backed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his chaotic bid for speaker of the House, an endorsement that is likely to produce more chuckles than votes given the billionaire tech mogul’s recent troubles. The troubled tech titan said Republican lawmakers should elect McCarthy in a predawn tweet Thursday as the California lawmaker struggles to win over a band of ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

House speaker fight drags on as Rep. Kevin McCarthy claims progress after talks with GOP rebels

Rep. Kevin McCarthy was hoping the third day is the charm as he tries to win over a handful of far right-wing rebels against his chaotic bid for speaker of the House. After losing six straight votes over two days, McCarthy met after midnight and again in the morning Thursday in hopes of cutting a deal with GOP critics. Despite claims of “encouraging progress,” there was no sign that he has the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily News

Republican party, fractured and rudderless, heads into uncertain future after chaotic House speaker vote

After five days, 15 votes and untold failed negotiations, the Republican Party on Saturday finally elected a leader for its new House majority, culminating in a dramatic display of disunity that left the party’s present and future identity unsettled. The chaos, unleashed by a small group of renegade Republicans, partly reflected the narrow nature of their party’s House majority. Rep. Kevin ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th vote after right-wing GOP foes drop opposition

On the 15th round, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Saturday as his far-right GOP foes dropped their opposition in an early-morning vote. The deciding vote was officially announced at 12:37 a.m., with McCarthy (R-Calif.) finally getting the 216 votes he needed to become the 55th person to hold the position. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

Back to boring, please: Return humdrum to Jan. 6 ballot counting

, the date of the infamous Donald Trump putsch to unseat democracy, will forever be a national day of remembrance, as properly and solemnly commemorated yesterday by Democrats at the Capitol and the White House (but shamefully few, if any, Republicans). But Jan. 6 hasn’t always been Jan. 6. Before the Constitution was amended the 20th time, in 1933, moving the date of the presidential ...
Daily News

Convicted Jan. 6 rioter announces Republican run for Congress on anniversary of attack

A West Virginia Republican politician who was convicted of a felony for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on Friday announced he will run for Congress. Despite admitting he broke the law, former state delegate Derrick Evans used the second anniversary of the infamous attack to announce his run for the seat now held by Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.V.) “January 6th is a day to celebrate,” Evans said in a ...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Daily News

Ready, aim, holster your weapon: The Supreme Court must not agree to a radical request to

It was bad enough when, last June, an activist Supreme Court majority that comically calls itself conservative invalidated a century-old New York law restricting the concealed carry of firearms. Now the same majority could use its so-called shadow docket to override a federal appeals court and shoot down the state law passed in its place — without even bothering to hear the state’s arguments ...
The Independent

Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end

Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.Blasts were also heard in...
Daily News

Iran executes 2 men in latest protest crackdown, drawing global outcry

Two anti-regime protesters in Iran were hanged Saturday in the country’s latest show of force against demonstrators. Mohammad Mehdi Karami, a 21-year-old national karate champion, and Mohammad Hosseini, 20, had been convicted in show trials of killing a volunteer member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Their trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding,” Amnesty International ...
Daily News

Hillary Clinton to be Columbia University professor

Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will join the faculty at Columbia University next month, officials announced Thursday. Clinton will be a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs, or SIPA, and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, as first reported by the college newspaper The Columbia Spectator. “Given her ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy