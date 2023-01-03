ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leeds sign Max Wober from RB Salzburg in defensive boost for Jesse Marsch

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWyss_0k1fLP9G00

Leeds United have signed Austria defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit.

The 24-year-old, who can operate at both centre-back and left-back, is Leeds’ first signing in the January transfer window after agreeing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Leeds said in a statement: “He now links up once again with head coach Jesse Marsch (at Elland Road) along with his former Salzburg team-mates Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

“Wober will wear the number 39 shirt during his time at Leeds and could feature for the first time in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Cardiff.”

Marsch spent two years in charge at Salzburg until 2021, while Leeds signed USA forward Aaronson and Denmark defender Kristensen from the Austrian club last summer.

Wober, who has made 13 senior appearances for Austria, started out at Rapid Vienna and joined Ajax in 2017 before moving on to Sevilla, initially on loan, in early 2019.

He became the Austrian Bundesliga’s most expensive signing in August 2019 when joining up with Marsch at Salzburg and went on to make 125 appearances in all competitions for the club.

During his time at the Red Bull Arena, Wober won the Austrian league and cup double three times in a row.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sorry Chelsea slide to unwanted FA Cup history as Manchester City secure thumping win

Sometimes making history is not a by-product of achievement but a sign of failure. As Chelsea lost to Manchester City for the second time in four days they exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle for the first time in a quarter of a century. They had not gone out of both domestic cups before 9 January since the 1980s and, to all intents and purposes, they were eliminated before half-time. They may have beaten City in a Champions League final 19 months ago but, after five defeats in seven games, that feels like another era. Runners-up last year,...
The Independent

FA to investigate alleged homophobic chanting by Manchester City fans in Chelsea FA Cup tie

The Football Association is to investigate alleged homophobic chanting by Manchester City fans during Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea.The alleged chanting occurred during the second half of the third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium, which City won 4-0.It comes two days after the FA said it was also looking into chanting of a similar nature during Manchester United’s defeat of Everton on Friday.The PA news agency understands the governing body will be liaising with the club and relevant authorities over the matter.An FA spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers expects James Maddison to miss Carabao Cup quarter-final

Brendan Rodgers hopes a narrow FA Cup win at Gillingham can reinvigorate Leicester’s faltering form but expects to remain without star man James Maddison for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Newcastle.The Foxes were flying ahead of the World Cup break following a difficult start to the season, only to suffer three successive Premier League defeats since the restart.Saturday’s 1-0 third-round victory at the English Football League’s bottom club halted the slump ahead of a more high-profile cup clash at St James’ Park.Manager Rodgers is optimistic the slender success in Kent, sealed by the 16th FA Cup goal of Kelechi Iheanacho’s...
The Independent

FA Cup wrap: Aston Villa stunned by Stevenage as teenager spares Leeds blushes

Stevenage’s late show stunned Aston Villa as the League Two side pulled off a sensational FA Cup shock on Sunday.Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot as Boro grabbed a stunning 2-1 victory at Villa Park.Leander Dendoncker was sent off for hauling down Campbell in the box for the penalty as Villa collapsed following Morgan Sanson’s first-half opener.Elsewhere, substitute Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds overcame a late penalty miss to salvage a replay thanks to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.The 1972 winners were in danger of...
The Independent

Teenager Sonny Perkins saves Leeds with dramatic FA Cup equaliser at Cardiff

England Under-19 international Sonny Perkins kept Leeds United in the FA Cup with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser earning them a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City.Cardiff looked like inflicting more FA Cup third-round misery on Leeds following first-half goals from Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.But Rodrigo reduced the deficit with a close-range header and, after the Spanish substitute had been denied from the penalty spot and Cardiff lost Joel Bagan to a red card, Perkins squeezed home from close range three minutes into injury time.The tie had evoked memories of Cardiff’s famous third-round victory in 2002 when David O’Leary’s Leeds were...
The Independent

Barcelona go three points clear as Ousmane Dembele strike downs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona went three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Ousmane Dembele’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.Dembele slotted past Jan Oblak in the 22nd minute as Xavi’s men – missing the suspended Robert Lewandowski – took advantage of second-placed Real Madrid’s loss to Villarreal the previous day.Both Barca and Atletico had a man sent off in the closing stages, with Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic given their marching orders after a tussle off the ball.FULL TIME! #AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/nmAQAcKc2m— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2023Third-placed Real Sociedad registered their sixth successive victory in all competitions as...
The Independent

Leeds fight back to secure 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at Cardiff

Substitute Sonny Perkins struck a dramatic equaliser as Leeds overcame a late penalty miss to salvage an FA Cup replay thanks to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Championship strugglers Cardiff.The 1972 winners were in danger of crashing out of the competition at the third-round stage for the sixth successive season following first-half strikes from Bluebirds duo Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo.But 18-year-old Perkins poked home his first senior goal three minutes into added time after fellow replacement Rodrigo halved the deficit with a header.THE DRAMA 🤯It's the youngster, Sonny Perkins for @LUFC 🦸#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/coqfHfpdhO— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8,...
The Independent

Steve Evans will be ‘telling his grandkids’ about Stevenage upset of Aston Villa

Triumphant boss Steve Evans admits his grandkids will be hearing about Stevenage’s stunning FA Cup win over Aston Villa for years.The League Two promotion chasers grabbed two late goals to seal a brilliant 2-1 third-round comeback victory at Villa Park.Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot, Leander Dendoncker having been sent off for fouling Campbell in the box.It was an embarrassing exit for Villa, who had taken a first-half lead through Morgan Sanson, and Stevenage’s victory comes exactly 12 years after they also knocked Newcastle out in the third round.“I’ve got grandkids,...
The Independent

Jesse Marsch says Leeds need better ‘savviness and awareness’ after FA Cup scare

Jesse Marsch felt Leeds did not understand the demands of their FA Cup task at Cardiff after his side recovered from two goals down to force an Elland Road replay in the final seconds.Leeds were staring at a third-round exit for the sixth successive season until 18-year-old Sonny Perkins rescued them with his first goal for the club in the third minute of stoppage time.Cardiff had led 2-0 through Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo, and the Leeds players were booed off at half-time by a large travelling support.But, inspired by a triple substitution just before the hour mark, Leeds rallied...
The Independent

Man City or Chelsea paired with Oxford or Arsenal in FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester City and Chelsea went into their FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium knowing the winners were set to face either Oxford or Arsenal in the fourth round.A guaranteed all-Premier League tie emerging from the draw on Sunday afternoon was Brighton hosting either Liverpool or Wolves.National League outfit Wrexham’s reward for their 4-3 win at Coventry on Saturday is a home match against another Championship side, Sheffield United.The draw has been made for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round! 🤩— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023The other National League teams remaining in the contest are Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.The winners of the Chesterfield’s replay against West Brom will play Bristol City or Swansea away, while Boreham Wood or Accrington will take on Cardiff or Leeds at home.The draw, the ties from which are set to be take place from January 27-30, also included a trip for Tottenham to Preston and Manchester United entertaining Reading. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Michael Beale looking to ‘turn heat up’ at Rangers with new signings

Michael Beale wants to “turn the heat up” in his Rangers squad with new faces as he addressed speculation about Todd Cantwell and Tom Davies.The Ibrox club have been linked with Norwich’s Cantwell and Everton’s Davies but Beale was giving little away after his side’s 2-0 win over Dundee United, save for his admiration for the two 24-year-old midfielders.Beale, whose side moved back within nine points of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic thanks to second-half goals from Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman at Tannadice, said: “No names but I think they are both good players to be fair.“Todd was an excellent...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to be patient with under-fire manager Graham Potter

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told Chelsea owner Todd Boehly he must give Graham Potter time to implement his ideas at Stamford Bridge after watching his side beat the Blues for the second time in four days.Following on from Thursday’s 1-0 Premier League win in the capital which left Chelsea in 10th place, City dumped Potter’s side out of the FA Cup with a resounding 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a fine free-kick before Julian Alvarez’s penalty and a Phil Foden strike made it 3-0 before the break, and Mahrez finished the...
The Independent

Aston Villa dumped out of FA Cup by late Stevenage giantkilling

Stevenage’s late show stunned Aston Villa as the League Two side pulled off a sensational FA Cup shock.Dean Campbell’s 90th-minute winner came just two minutes after Jamie Reid levelled from the spot as Boro grabbed a stunning 2-1 victory at Villa Park.Leander Dendoncker was sent off for hauling down Campbell in the box for the penalty as Villa collapsed following Morgan Sanson’s first-half opener.Stevenage booked a fourth-round trip to Stoke as Villa’s awful run in the competition continued. Since losing the 2015 final 4-0 to Arsenal their only win has come in a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016.Unai Emery...
The Independent

Stevenage claim dramatic FA Cup upset at Aston Villa as Man City cruise through

League Two promotion-chasers Stevenage celebrated the biggest shock of the FA Cup third round after scoring two late goals to claim a stunning 2-1 success at Aston Villa.Boro midfielder Dean Campbell fired home a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Villa Park following Jamie Reid’s 88th-minute leveller from the penalty spot.Villa had led since Morgan Sanson’s 33rd-minute opener but endured some nervy moments even before the sensational late twist as Steve Evans’ visitors had a Danny Rose goal disallowed for offside and hit the crossbar through Luke Norris.Incredible scenes for @StevenageFC 🙌#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/KjEzxnXdDq— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2023With time running...
The Independent

Manchester City face potential Arsenal tie in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester City will play the winner of Premier League leaders Arsenal’s tie with Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round.The Gunners take on the League One U’s on Monday evening with Pep Guardiola’s side awaiting the victor after they thumped Chelsea 4-0 in their third-round tie on Sunday.Tottenham will travel to Preston, while holders Liverpool, who escaped with a replay against Wolves on Saturday, face an away trip to Brighton should they prevail at Molineux. League Two’s Walsall will play the 2021 winners Leicester, while another fourth-tier side Stevenage’s reward for stunning Aston Villa on Sunday is a trip...
The Independent

Riyad Mahrez double helps Man City brush aside Chelsea in one-sided FA Cup clash

Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.Three of the champions’ goals in a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium came in a 15-minute spell late in the first half as Mahrez, Julian Alvarez – from the penalty spot – and Phil Foden all found the target.Mahrez added a fourth with City’s second penalty of the afternoon five minutes from time.It was City’s second win over the out-of-form Londoners in the space of four days and piled on the frustration for their manager Graham Potter.After a run...
The Independent

Sale’s Tom Curry facing fight to be fit for England’s Six Nations campaign

Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain in Sale’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins.Curry left the field in the 16th minute after his right leg was hurt during a tackle by prop Wilco Louw and is now a doubt for the Scots’ visit to Twickenham on February 4.“Even if a hamstring injury is the lowest grade, they’re generally two to three weeks,” Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said.He'll get a scan. He's walking around and it's stiffened up now. It's not one of those...
The Independent

Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman fire Rangers to victory over Dundee United

Rangers turned up the heat after half-time to overcome Dundee United 2-0 in their cinch Premiership clash at Tannadice.The visitors were well under par in a goalless first half but two strikes in just over two minutes from Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman soon after the restart eased the nerves and allowed the Gers to see out the game with some control and confidence.Michael Beale has now won 16 points out of 18 as Light Blues boss since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November as his squad becomes stronger by the week.However, in-form Celtic are still nine points...
The Independent

Jack Nowell facing ‘tough decision’ on Exeter future with ‘hands tied’ at club

England wing Jack Nowell admits he has “a tough decision” to make on his club future and accepts that “hands are tied” in terms of the Gallagher Premiership salary cap.Nowell looks set to follow Exeter team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds out of Sandy Park when his contract expires later this year.Cowan-Dickie and Simmonds will play for French champions Montpellier after the World Cup, and Nowell’s 10-year Exeter career appears to be in its final few months.The 29-year-old says no decision has yet been made, but a reduced salary cap of £5million has made it increasingly difficult for English clubs...
The Independent

Neil Robertson’s Masters title defence ended early by Shaun Murphy

Shaun Murphy held off a spirited fightback from Neil Robertson to dump the defending champion out of the Cazoo Masters in the first round.Robertson won the opening frame with a break of 73 but Murphy reeled off the next five in succession thanks to contributions of 98, 53, 61 and 100, the century coming after Robertson had miscued horribly on the black.Murphy had the chance to wrap up victory in a 48-minute seventh frame only to miss the green after a superb pot on the yellow with the rest and that looked set to be a turning point.Murphy wins it......
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy